BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Chelsea match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s excellent 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments, or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things (give or take the odd mackem with his crayons out…).

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Chelsea fans also contributing…

‘Another impressive win by Newcastle United.

Clean sheet too.

Becoming a very good team.

Still long way to go yet but looking very promising for the club.’

‘Gotta love seeing a team with Wilson and Willlock flying above the likes of (Man)United/Chelsea.

As an Arsenal fan it’s beautiful given how those fans were at the start of last season when the gunners were going through transition and dealing with COVID/injuries.

All because their teams spend money on 30+ “big name” players.

It’s been a joy to watch arsenal and Newcastle leave them in the dust so far.’

‘I remember Newcastle fans saying at the start of the season that they would be happy just to finish 8th. I wonder if they still feel the same way?’

‘(Spurs fan) It’s amazing what a load of greasy blood-stained oil money can do for a club!’

‘They have the air of Leicester when they won the PL… big difference is they have the cash to sustain it.

Have to admit, enjoyed last few matches I’ve watched of Newcastle.

Pep was right – they are the real deal.’

‘Oh dear..Chelsea where they belong.

Midtable!’

‘It must be quite nice being a Newcastle fan these days.’

‘Well done Newcastle! Always had a soft spot for them; when they came to our place they always gave us a great atmosphere and it lifted us too. Long may they do well.’

‘Imagine……People mocked Howe when he was at Bournemouth.

You never hear from those people anymore. Go on, Eddie Howe !!’

‘Newcastle proving to be a force in the EPL, a club to challenge the top clubs of the last few years. Good to see.’

‘Almiron>Grealish lolz.’

‘Officials giving Chelsea everything, they really don’t like that Newcastle are upsetting the big boys do they.’

‘What a game!! Passion, grit, tactical fouls and a vociferous crowd

Well played Newcastle”

‘Can’t wait to hear what Potter’s excuse is this time for his latest dire performance.

Refreshing if he admitted he is not good enough to be Chelsea manager.’

‘Congratulations to Newcastle from a villa fan we have both struggled for years you deserve some success keep it up.’

‘Newcastle, the well oiled machine. Loving every minute of it.’

‘I was weary after Newcastle was sold, but they’ve been a breath of fresh air. Even in a tough match like today they’re a pleasure to watch.’

‘Chelsea should get used to getting beaten by Newcastle.’

‘Taxi for potter asap.’

‘Newcastle very impressive throughout the match, Chelsea were rattled and Howe is doing a great job there.

A dark horse for title challengers but like Arsenal a prolific goalscorer might be their undoing.’

‘I’ve been a Chelsea supporter for 51 years. This is the worst performing Chelsea team I have seen since the PL began, based on ability and the fact they are all internationals, shocking! Once again we fail to get a shot on goal after going behind. Why is that? Every Chelsea supporter should be ashamed of these players, don’t just blame Potter, they were as bad under TT for the last 12 months!’

‘Dirtiest money in the Premier League, in any league, in any sport to be honest.’

‘Well done Newcastle and Eddie Howe. Great fans too – come on you Geordies!’

‘You Geordie lads have waited a long time for this moment.

Enjoy!

But to the Chelsea fans-Auf Wiedersehen, Pet!’

‘How is Sven Botman not going to the World Cup? Holland must have the best centre backs in world football!’

‘Newcastle there on merit.

Great club and fans, brilliant stadium.

Its really good to see this….’

‘THFC fan here, Jealous we haven’t got a manager with long term planning in place , we did with Poch but since then Levy has been too short termism with managers – Eddie Howe is proving that he is a fab manager – at Bournemouth he performed miracles, he now has some cash – well spent – no egos bought – and look at the result – the geordie fans deserve some good news.’

‘I’m a Chelsea supporter for over 50 years..

I had Newcastle to win 🙂

Chelsea are a mess at the moment, not only in the 3rd but attacking third, all over the pitch they look lost..’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

