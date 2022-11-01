Opinion

Aston Villa fans still saying the funniest things

Ahead of Saturday’s match, Aston Villa fans were saying some of the funniest things.

Predictably there was abuse aimed at Newcastle supporters, simply because of who Mike Ashley sold the club to.

Whilst there were many other strands of (not intentionally) humorous comments pre-match, with another classic the fact that so many Aston Villa fans seemingly totally oblivious to the fact that their club has spent more on players than Newcastle United in recent years.

It is now going to be at least 18 years and counting since Villa won at St James’ Park but we look forward to the next time these jokers rock up on Tyneside.

Not least because post-match, Aston Villa fans have continued to say the funniest things.

Fair play to many of them that have praised the way Newcastle played and the job Eddie Howe is doing (see below).

However, there were still some real stand out classics as you can see below, including…

Newcastle United having a cunning ballboy plan.

Newcastle fans creating an atmosphere, which is apparently a form of cheating.

Newcastle fans shouting loudly and scaring/influencing the match officials, which is also cheating apparently.

Spending some money.

Aston Villa fans reflecting on the hammering at Newcastle United on Saturday via Villa Talk:

‘What’s even more annoying, is that you know Newcastle are just going to get better and better, especially with transfer windows.’

‘I thought that we might lose this by the odd goal, because the £200m dirty money they’ve thrown at new players has worked wonders and they are now where our club will hope to be in twelve months time, after a similar investment (that this performance made clear we will need).’

‘I have no appetite to praise Newcastle in any way…..but their spending is one thing…..the way they spend it is another.

I have for some time had reservations about the way we spend and what type of players we buy…..In some cases, I am not convinced.

I thought, Coutinho and Digne, was not right at the time, that a more robust,durable type of player would have served us better, ones with skill of course, but when lightweights get negated, they become passengers.’

‘I agree some Villa players will be moved on but it’s a better squad than what Howe had when he took over at Bloodmoney FC, remember how much of a joke Joelinton Schar , Longstaff and Almiron where amongst Newcastle and other team fans?’

‘Wasn’t a surprise we lost, just a pity we shipped 4 to a well drilled but average side.’

‘Not won there since 2005 so I kinda expected to lose.

St. James Park is an intimidating place when they are up for it and honestly think we ourselves should take some inspiration from their crowd.

Some people may well disagree but imo we are too nice. Should shout and whistle at opposition players and the ref for every decision going against us.

Need to become a very hostile crowd.’

‘Still 15th but this team needs a top class player in defence, midfield and attack.

I also hate how smug Callum Wilson is.’

‘I agree, but I’d still love to see him playing for us. We need some ‘nasty’ in the team.’

‘What gives me hope is: through hard work, good decisions and good coaching, Arsenal are fighting it out at the top of the league.

It is still possible despite the mega money means of clubs like Man City and shortly, Newcastle.

Not getting ahead of myself, but it is entirely plausible that Liverpool could shortly become an also ran, dropping down after a purple patch. We are aiming for that sub top three which is likely to be 5 teams, TBH the top 10 could be very, very competitive if we get our act together. I have to say the PL is so competitive these days, it’s ridiculous.

‘Very competitive, Leeds just beat Liverpool too. Newcastle have spent a lot of money, but most of their improvement is coaching and hard work as well. Do the right things and don’t jump on a new strategy as soon as things get difficult.’

‘We got beaten up in the first half and Newcastle abused the home protection they got from the crowd pressure making the ref a wet blanket.

Our players didn’t fancy getting kicked around second half and without any pressure or leadership they gave up.

Weak willed, but that should all be resolved with Emery coming in.

The standard of refereeing isn’t going anywhere though and it never seems to favour us. We need to abuse our home games more.

Cheat at throw ins like Newcastle did, get the crowd booing everything the opposition does to make the ref think they’re cheating.’

‘I suppose the train of thought that we were bullied is possibly correct, but to me the biggest difference was speed, not power. We started matching theim on speed and as the match went on we slowed. For the last quarter they were first to every ball, every touch, every challenge. I think we simply tired and they could have kept at 100 miles an hour for another half hour. It’s fitness whether it’s speed or strength, but I think it was the speed and quickness that let us dowwn today. Newcastle was simply flying. Oh, and the home fans were obnoxious idiots, but obnoxious idiots that were able to influence the thinking of the referee.’

‘This game was a perfect example of how you can only get so far with allowing players expressing themselves and good vibes.

Games like these you need actual tactics and a gameplan. Zero shots on target.’

‘The one thing that I noticed was how Newcastle exposed the space between Mingss and Young, using diagonal balls to great affect.

This was obviously an area Howe had highlighted and one I hope Emery would have countered as soon as it became apparent, we just left it to happen time and time again.’

‘Newcastle are picking up wins for a reason, and anyone who cares to look for that reason will see it….They are extremely durable, robust and competitive….and when they secure the initiative, like they did against us, and the battle is won, they go about playing….and they can.

They have many things to be admired about their game, we have some too, but a few less.

Since these rule changes, they squeeze decisions out refs, by clattering challenges and they wear the opposition down, by their physical assault before they start the silkier skills…..we have a lot to learn…..They have players, who thrive, with that, we don’t.’

‘Newcastle were very very good but also looked fitter, sharper and well drilled. They were first to everything, especially in the second half.’

Newcastle, we matched them for much of the first half and then we just gave in.

They are well drilled and play some nice football, hope they break the top 4 this season , good club and mostly great fans.’

‘We really need Emery to change the culture at the club like what Howe has done at Newcastle in which I admit did not think he had it in him.’

‘I’m as disappointed as anyone by this result but not really surprised. Newcastle were full of energy, hungry, competitive and Howe has them really well-organised. First half I thought we just about matched them and we were unlucky to lose Martinez, then concede a penalty. It all fell apart after the break.’

‘They will get better over time but they will also run into trouble at some point. All clubs do. The core of their team is 8-10 fairly average players playing the best football of their lives, that won’t last forever.’

‘We were smashed by a much better team who have benefitted from 12 months excellent coaching.

We will get there.’

‘Anyone else notice that every time the ball went out for a Newcastle throw the ball boy immediately tossed a new ball to a player 10 yards further up the pitch than where it went out. It’s obviously been rehearsed, as there was always a player in position to receive it from the ball boy. It should not be allowed as it’s a very unfair advantage. In some cases it amounts to allowing them to advance the ball past one of our lines instantaneously.’

‘Some proper insane comments in the match thread.’

‘We need to remember that 4-0 absolutely flatters us. We were lucky to come off that pitch not having conceded 7 or 8.’

‘Maybe bring Targett back, he doesn’t seem to be good enough for Howe anymore.’

‘We started the more slick, so Newcastle just clattered their way back in, (aided by Tierney) and stopped our play…..when they had secured the physical encounter, they started playing like the top team they currently are…..we had by then surrenderd, and give them the space to play in.’

‘I think culture building is what Howe is all about, he’s no football philosopher or tactical genius but has some modern and very effective ideas about building a team and making people enjoy working. I’m sure he’d be successful in the business world as well.’

‘We gave them as much time as they wanted on the ball.

They harried the ball off us the second we had it (before we could boot it over the top).

The difference today was energy, desire, fight, confidence. They just weren’t bothered.’

‘If we performed like we did today in the first half, we probably beat a lot of teams in the League.

But Newcastle exposed all our weaknesses.

A very powerful team.’

‘You can say all you like about our players, they are no worse than that Newcastle team. The only difference is I saw is work rate. Newcastle never stopped, we gave it up in the second half.’

‘Newcastle twitter admin adding salt in the wounds by posting a pic from the game with the caption ‘Sob on the Tyne’. They seemed to have had this one circled from before. Ah well.’

‘In their best run of form in 25 years but still have the Holte End living rent free in their heads.’

‘Forever in our shadow. Sad bunch only where they are because of the Saudi money and good coaching.

Deserved to lose for that second half performance. Newcastle benefited massively from VAR.’

‘No more tears on the tyne just blood.’

‘I fear Newcastle is just like Man City all over again for us. In that they have started from a lower base and end up sailing way past us, with no hope in hell in catching up. Even with generous billionaire owners and a internationally respected coach due to come in.’

‘Noocastle are a good team, and atm Guimares is one of the best players in the Prem., with 2 good CHs.’

‘First up, well played Newcastle – we gave them a good contest in the first half, but they had the belief, the ability and the confidence to push on and beat us well. They look a good side and I think they’re capable of achieving things this season.’

‘I’m not about to join you in congratulating those pr.cks from the North East.’

‘Some Newcastle fans saying that’s the best all round performance they’ve ever seen from their side. Lifetime.’

‘The Newcastle players looked well up for it a team full of confidence. Biggest difference between the two sides is coaching and nothing more one sides been coach for a year the other hasn’t. Let’s not forget Howe didn’t win a game until January after his appointment last season. Let’s put this behind us and look forward to what the new manager brings.’

‘Last week showed the quality we do have in the side. This week showed the quality that we don’t. Brentford are a mediocre side, Newcastle are looking like a Champions League side. We are somewhere in between.

In the first half, we looked competitive and created some good chances. That’s probably because Newcastle were playing a high press and we were counterattacking against it. However, once Newcastle went 1-0 up, they were able to dig in and play on the counter to devastating effect. We’ve had no idea how to play against a low block in a long time and I’m sure everyone in the league knows it; our off the ball running (or lack thereof) was atrocious as usual. Danks wasn’t going to change that overnight and neither will Unai.

Along with teaching how to break down teams, Unai’s #1 priority will be sorting out the backline. The only one who came out of this game with any credit in my book was Mings. Young has been very good in recent games, but 37-year old legs can take only so many full 90 minute games at PL level and he was out of sorts today. Digne’s return is welcome. Diego’s will be even more welcome.

Despite all the money that Newcastle could have spent, they haven’t bought a lot of name players. They’ve recruited wisely, and they also have some players around from the pre-Howe era whom they’re getting more out of. It’s a good template for us, really. That brings me back to my initial comment. We have at least half a dozen players we can work with. We have some quality, we need more. It’s really that simple.

Let’s not overreact. Chelsea shipped 4 today and you can’t say that they’re a garbage team. We have to be patient, but a year from now, when Unai has had a chance to instill his ways and to acquire a few more players that he wants, we can be where Newcastle is now. Despite today, I am still hopeful and looking forward to the future.’

