Opinion

As Newcastle United fans we need to quickly get this monkey off our backs

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Bazoox:

Would you rather win the League Cup or finish top four and qualify for Champions League?

I would prefer to win the League Cup, although obviously the financial rewards of being in the Champions League are quite staggering.

As Newcastle United fans we need to quickly get this monkey off our backs so that some of us older chaps can bask in a little bit of glory.

Three words to describe Eddie Howe?

Inspirational, honest, modest.

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

I would love Newcastle United to break our transfer record again and sign James Maddison. He would be a star up here but I don’t know if the deal will be possible in January.

I’ve a feeling Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth will be looking at bringing in Moussa Diaby or Mykhalo Mudryk.

What are your thoughts on the job the Newcastle United owners have done since the takeover in October 2021?

If anyone that regularly reads The Mag and has noted my articles and yet does not know my feelings on our new owners, they haven’t been paying attention.

They have been absolutely brilliant in backing the manager, whilst the likes of Amanda Staveley, Mehrad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben have reached out and embraced the fanbase.

If anybody is in any doubt about the fact that we are in the best of hands with the Saudi Arabia PIF, chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan on YouTube. This man is warm, friendly and intelligently vibrant.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

With Newcastle United sitting third in the table I actually feel robbed that we aren’t second. The Isak second goal that was disallowed at Anfield was a scandalous decision by VAR and I’m also not forgetting the ‘goal that never was’ against Palace (another VAR shocker).

It’s still great to be in the Champions League places though heading into Christmas.

And to think some of the jealous supporters of other teams in the EPL and even smaller clubs elsewhere, thought that we would be lower / mid table, simply proves that you shouldn’t listen to the experts….haha.

Player of the season so far (top choice and then second and third)?

For me there can only be one player of the season so far and that is Miguel Almiron. He has been a complete revelation.

Bruno Guimaraes has also been exceptional and Sven Botman is playing as if he has been here all his life. Both were bought as long-term acquisitions and already look a snip at what we paid.

The three most improved players this season (in order)?

Apart from Miguel Almiron, I believe my fellow North Shields lad Sean Longstaff has resurrected his Newcastle United career. Sean is fitter and more alert but still has to work on his general awareness.

I’m also extremely pleased that Joe Willock has ran into a rich vein of form, as I particularly rate him.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Of the current personnel my strongest team would be –

Pope

Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn

Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton

Almiron, Wilson, Isak

Although we have only seen a glimpse of Alexander Isak, the man is what Joe Harvey used to call a ‘Rolls-Royce of a footballer’ and it is testimony to how well the team is performing that Allan Saint-Maximin isn’t in there.

Best atmosphere at a match this season?

I was a committee member of the Mike Ashley Out Campaign and boycotter from 2008 to 2021.

My mate Tony Mallabar sends me pictures during and after every home and away game, the atmosphere always seems a treat.

World Cup break – Has it come at a bad time (breaks momentum potentially etc) or a good time (players needed break, injuries clear up etc etc)?

As I stated in a recent article, I think the World Cup break has come at an excellent time for us.

Eddie Howe has had the team playing at full throttle to get us into third and I believe that was his plan with the break in mind.

If you are honest, ahead of the season kicking off, if you’d had to put your mortgage, rent…energy bill on it, where would you have predicted Newcastle to finish this season?

At the start of the season when we were asked by the Editor for our predictions, I said that it would be a toss up between ourselves, Manchester United and West Ham for positions 6th to 8th.

Same as above but where now do you predict Newcastle to finish this season?

I firmly believe that we can now finish in the top five and with added strengthening in January, possibly a Champions League spot.

If the new NUFC owners had decided to stick with Steve Bruce come what may, what do you predict would have happened these past 13 months and where would Newcastle United now be at?

If the owners had stuck with ‘He who shall not be named’ we would have been undoubtedly relegated and the owners would have quickly became disillusioned.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in England at the World Cup?

I’m not an England supporter and have little time for international football.

As a boy and younger man, I did enjoy the World Cups in the 1970s and 1980s watching the likes of Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Kempes, Zico, Rossi and Maradona.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

I was absolutely flabbergasted in 2010 when Qatar secured this World Cup.

I’m back in Glasgow at the minute and a taxi driver was telling me of a new documentary on Netflix about the corruption involving FIFA and the awarding of the competition.

