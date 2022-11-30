News

Arsenal v Newcastle United moved for second time – Wednesday update

The Arsenal v Newcastle match has been moved for a second time.

When the TV selections were announced, this game changed to Tuesday 3 January with an 8pm kick-off.

Now Sky Sports have moved it again, Arsenal v Newcastle staying on the same night but kicking off 15 minutes earlier at 7.45pm.

Newcastle United official announcement – Wednesday 30 November 2022:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League game at Arsenal in January will kick off 15 minutes earlier than previously scheduled as a result of a broadcaster request.

The game at the Emirates Stadium will still be played on Tuesday, 3rd January but will now start at 7.45pm (GMT) instead of 8pm.

It will be United’s first fixture of 2023, with the Gunners currently top of the Premier League and Eddie Howe’s side in third place. It had already been selected for live broadcast in the UK by Sky Sports.

The final tickets from the Magpies’ maximum allocation of 3,000 sold out last week.’

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed so far up to end of January 2022:

Thursday 8 December 2022 Al-Hilal v Newcastle (time to be confirmed) Friendly

Saturday 17 December 2022 Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (7.45pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of) Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle – FA Cup 3rd round (date / time TBC)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

