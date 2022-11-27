Videos

Amanda Staveley gives speech ahead of record FA Cup crowd for Newcastle United Women’s team

Amanda Staveley has given a rousing speech (watch below) to the Newcastle United women’s team ahead of today’s match.

A 2pm kick-off against Barnsley Women’s team, in the second round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Earlier this week the club confirmed that the Newcastle United Women’s team had already sold more than 25,000 tickets for today’s match!

No updates from the club on ticket sales since that news on Wednesday but we could surely be looking now at a 30,000+ attendance today!

Not only is this a new record crowd for the Newcastle United women’s team.

Incredibly, this is already guaranteed to be a record crowd for all clubs and all rounds of the women’s FA Cup, outside of the final.

The women’s FA Cup final at Wembley between Man City and Chelsea earlier this year, saw a new record of 49,094.

Amanda Staveley giving a great speech to the NUFC women’s team and an overview if the journey they are on, ahead of what should be a memorable occasion this afternoon:

🗣️ Amanda Staveley provided a pre-match speech to @NUFCWomen ahead of this afternoon’s @VitalityWFACup tie against Barnsley! ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/DbtKX1w4W5 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 27, 2022

Remember, today’s match is only the second round of the women’s FA Cup and it is to be contested by two teams currently in the fourth tier of the women’s game in England. What a superb crowd, one that will surely inspire those on the pitch today AND so many in the crowd, especially young girls and boys who dream one day of playing for Newcastle United, whether for the women’s or men’s team.

Another nice touch / coincidence today, is that the opponents are Barnsley.

They were due to be the opposition back in May in front of that 22,000+ crowd at St James’ Park, only to be forced by petty local officials to play a local cup final instead, in front of a relative handful of fans.

Barnsley Women’s Football Club official announcement:

‘The FA Womens second round proper we have been drawn against our old foes Newcastle United Women FC and will be looking to avenge that tight game loss a couple of weeks ago

Having missed out last season being part of the first Womens game to be played on St James Park which saw attendance in excess of 20,000, Newcastle have announced that this fixture will be the second game. But if you want to be there, tickets are selling fast.

The club is also putting on coach transport for £13 so there may be space left so please get in touch with Steve Maddock for information.

C’Mon You Reds.’

Wor Flags are also doing their stuff today and this promises to be yet another marvellous occasion for Newcastle United and indeed the city and the entire region.

