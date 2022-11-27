Opinion

Allan Saint-Maximin and the curious case of very short memory loss

Allan Saint-Maximin has now been at Newcastle United for just coming up to three years and four months.

Arriving at St James’ Park from Nice at the start of August 2019.

Fair to say Newcastle fans didn’t know much about Allan Saint-Maximin before he arrived but as United battled relegation (and Steve Bruce!) we soon discovered what he was capable of.

The overwhelming consensus amongst fans, was that Steve Bruce’s cunning (only) attacking plan, was to tell the other players to give the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin and hope he would do something. Usually this meant getting the ball with his back to where he wanted to go, deep in his own half, yet invariably ASM managed to get Newcastle up the other end of the pitch and on enough occasions throughout the season, helped ensure NUFC managed to pick up enough points to avoid relegation.

Fair to say that an overwhelming number of Newcastle fans believed / accepted that Allan Saint-Maximin kept NUFC up that 2019/20 season, then the same the next season, this time ASM sharing that survival accomplishment with Callum Wilson who had arrived in summer 2020.

Newcastle fans constantly worried that Allan Saint-Maximin might lose patience and move on, supporters repeatedly saying / wondering just how good ASM could / would be, if NUFC had a better team…

Last season was a strange one for both Allan Saint-Maximin and Newcastle United.

Despite having problems with injuries and fitness, ASM was still easily the most productive Newcastle player. Allan Saint-Maximin with ten direct goal involvements (five goals and five assists), Callum Wilson next highest with eight (eight goals and no assists), Bruno G third with six (five goals and one assist).

Now I know we have had loads of articles previously on The Mag, with writers pointing out stats from these last three seasons regarding Allan Saint-Maximin. Don’t worry, I’m not going to recycle those, even though they DO PROVE the value of Allan Saint-Maximin to Newcastle United.

I have no need.

I only need to use this season…and Allan Saint-Maximin has only started four Premier League games!

What prompted me to write this, was after reading all the many entertaining question and answer articles, that a number of contributors to The Mag have written up this past week.

One of the stand out questions for me is ‘A must win game and everybody fit, who would be your Newcastle starting eleven?’, or words to that effect. I have been intrigued and amused, at the answers to this particular question, as out of the 15-20 different writers, I don’t think a single one named Allan Saint-Maximin in their side, or maybe one or two did at the most. My memory not what it was…

Anyway, this set me off thinking, have they got a point? If say Newcastle United were playing their final game of the season and had to win to lift the title, finish top four, finish top six, avoid relegation, would NUFC really be better off without Allan Saint-Maximin in the team for a game they had to win???

As I say, Allan Saint-Maximin has only started four Premier League matches this season, so what do they tell us?

Well, he played a full part in the opening day deserved win over Forest, then a battling 0-0 draw at Brighton seeing ASM help NUFC to a valuable point.

However, it was the last two Allan Saint-Maximin matches that I would especially like to concentrate on, his most recent PL starts for NUFC.

Everybody had noted how tough the opening set of fixtures looked for Newcastle and on Sunday 21 August, all conquering reigning champions Manchester City arrived in Toon. The previous season had brought two defeats, with a combined goals aggregate of 0-9.

A battling all out defensive draw would be seen as a huge result.

Well, we got a draw, which did include battling BUT also included Newcastle United playing VERY well going forward.

Jonathan Drape-Comyn doing the player ratings and match comments after Newcastle 3 Man City 3:

‘ASM – 10 (out of 10)

Probably his best performance in an NUFC shirt.

He ran Man City completely ragged.

Set up two goals, could have been more! More of this please ASM!’

Instant reaction to Newcastle 3 Man City 3 from Mag writers:

David Punton:

“A thrilling game against elite opposition, the champions no less, and we took them all the way. It was a game where every player in black and white put in an immense shift. Kyle Walker will be having nightmares about ASM, who was electric.”

Jamie Smith:

“Nick Pope absolutely amazing but Saint-Max man of the match for me.”

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, after the game:

‘Ref favoured City as usual, entertaining watch though, Allan Saint-Maximin is the most exciting player in the game, not only is he the best individual talent, he is a fantastic team player.’

What a brilliant game of football! Both teams deserved to win! ‘Saint-Maxamin terrorised City, but a draw a fair result. Great advert for the Premier League (from a Liverpool fan!)’

‘Well played by newcastle . Amazing match . The progress they made since Howe came in is nothing short of spectacular. ASM and almiron had us on the ropes.’

‘Sunderland fan:

‘Walker should have been booked for taking out Saint maximum at the start of the second half not once but twice. Could have completely changed the game. Was a great match and both sides competed very well.’

‘Great game, Newcastle showed great character to going behind early. City showing why they are Champions and can’t be written off.

Newcastle have some great players in Bruno/Joelinton and ASM, they still need some upgrades in defence and up front though if they want to break into the top 4/5.’

This is how the BBC Sport neutrals saw the match ratings, Kevin De Bruyne top rated at 7.07 out of 10 for Man City, ASM easily Newcastle’s highest rated and man of the match.

This is how BBC Sport reported after Newcastle 3 Man City 3:

The England goalkeeper made a number of saves before the hosts equalised with Miguel Almiron sliding in to meet Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross, with the goal given after a video assistant review overruled an original offside decision.

The excellent Saint-Maximin ran at the City defence before finding Callum Wilson, who took a touch to create space and shot Newcastle into the lead.

The visitors had a chance to equalise but Pope pushed Haaland’s effort on to the post and Kieran Trippier, sold by City in 2012 after coming through their academy, grabbed a brilliant third with a stunning 25-yard free-kick (ED: Which had been won by Allan Saint-Maximin after a brilliant run was only halted by a cynical John Stones (yellow card) foul just outside the box).’

Moving on a week later and Sunday 28 August ended Wolves 1 Newcastle 1, BBC Sport reporting…

‘Allan Saint-Maximin volleyed in a brilliant 90th-minute equaliser as Newcastle extended their unbeaten start to four matches and kept winless Wolves in the bottom three.

Wolves thought they were going to claim their first win of the season thanks to skipper Ruben Neves’ excellent first-half strike.

But Saint-Maximin had other ideas.

When Hwang Hee-chan sent his mistimed clearance into the air, the Frenchman waited on the edge of the area before delivering the sweetest finish that gave Wolves keeper Jose Sa no chance.

In a pulsating finish, the visitors twice came close to snatching victory. First Saint-Maximin brought a fine save from Sa with a powerful shot…

Sensational Saint-Maximin

This was not a point won by Newcastle in the same thrilling manner as last week against Manchester City. But it said so much about the character Eddie Howe has instilled in his squad.

Even without new signing Alexander Isak – whose work permit is still to be processed, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes – both influential figures in last week’s six-goal thriller against the champions – Newcastle still found a way to get something out of a game they struggled to influence for the first hour.

Joe Willock was too slow to close down Neves for the Wolves opener and the visitors were passive in midfield.

Yet they never let their heads drop and did not allow themselves to be overwhelmed in the way Newcastle teams of the past might have been.

And, in Saint-Maximin, they have a player capable of moments of genius.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage will lament Hwang’s poor clearance, but the home defence had thrown their bodies in front of so many half-chances, there seemed little likelihood of the Korean being punished when the ball fell to the French forward.

Sa barely moved before the ball whistled past him into the corner – Saint-Maximin’s first goal of the season being well worth the wait.

The result means Newcastle are unbeaten in their first four games for the first time since 2012.

Saint-Maximin’s brilliance ensured it did not bring the (Wolves) victory that, for so long, looked likely.’

The neutral BBC Sport readers once again voted Allan Saint Maximin easily Newcastle’s best player in this Wolves match…

Allan Saint-Maximin found to be carrying an injury after that draw and goal at Wolves, then after recovery, finding himself having to wait his chance.

Seven weeks in October and November bringing seven Premier League wins and one draw, no defeats. Eddie Hoe doing the right thing, for now…

Allan Saint-Maximin is a class player and was Newcastle’s best player for three years.

Too many people can’t even remember the first half of games, never mind weeks, months, years. So they form new opinions very quickly.

As I say above, this most recent current run of form without ASM is only seven weeks or so long. A number of players are playing at their very maximums to perform and stay in the side. Fair play to them.

However, only a matter of time before Allan Saint-Maximin is back in Eddie Howe’s team.

I have to laugh (very loudly!) when I see Newcastle fans suddenly thinking that United are better off without ASM, that he supposedly doesn’t fit in with how NUFC have been playing and how the team is set up.

Somehow thinking that it isn’t possible / likely that Newcastle United will be even better when Allan Saint-Maximin finally returns to the side.

At Wolves, ASM was easily Newcastle’s biggest threat and against Man City, Allan Saint-Maximin arguably turned in the best individual (and for the team!) performance that the entire Premier League has seen this season, not just in NUFC matches.

For Newcastle United, the best is yet to come…and when it does, Allan Saint-Maximin will be a key part of it.

