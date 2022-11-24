News

Alexander Isak speaks to Swedish media ahead of return to action with Newcastle United

Alexander Isak arrived at Newcastle United in late August.

With just an injury prone Callum Wilson and Chris Wood in the squad, Eddie Howe needed another striking option.

Wilson starting the season really well with two goals in three games, was excellent against Man City when scoring in third of those opening three matches, then declared injured after that thrilling 3-3 draw against the reigning champions.

That injury and Callum Wilson yet again out for an indeterminate amount of time, was probably the thing that gave the final push to sign Alexander Isak for a club record £59m (plus £4m potential future add-ons).

The Sweden international arrived at St James’ Park in time to face Wolves, with Wilson ruled out, but his work permit didn’t.

Instead, Alexander Isak finally got clearance very shortly before kick-off at Liverpool, where he made a stunning debut, scoring two superb goals, only for the second one to be ruled out for a very dodgy VAR inspired decision.

That very unlucky defeat was followed by draws against Palace and Bournemouth, Alexander Isak adding another goal from the penalty spot.

Then injury struck, Alexander Isak ruled out since mid-September and very bizarrely, almost entirely out of many fans’ thoughts as time has gone on, despite the transfer fee.

For Newcastle United, Isak’s injury happily coincided with Callum Wilson’s return and the rest, as they say, is history.

Wilson and the team in excellent form, these past nine games producing eight wins and one draw, making the absence of Alexander Isak not a significant talking point.

Now of course we are stopped for this Qatar World Cup break, a very valuable bonus six weeks or so for Alexander Isak to be fully fit and ready for a return to first team action.

We have all been loving what has happened at Newcastle United, especially these past two months, however, I have a feeling that Alexander Isak will very shortly be improving things even further on the pitch for NUFC…

Alexander Isak speaking to Vogue Scandinavia:

“I was really in my bubble when I was young – we just played (football) for fun.

“I grew up like a normal kid and played both at school and in my free time in the neighbourhood. It’s not until later on you understand how football can provide kids with such an outlet as it’s so accessible, you really just need a ball and some free space.

“I am now conscious that I have a global platform and am trying to be an example and use it in the best way possible.”

Alexander Isak on signing for Newcastle United:

“It’s a dream come true as I have always wanted to play in the Premier League.

“It’s fast, straightforward football here, so suits my game.

“Also, I really like the city as everyone who lives in Newcastle is a Newcastle fan so you can really feel the passion.

“It’s a special feeling.

“Well it’s the reality (increased scrutiny / expectation) now and I understand that with the amount of money in the industry today comes a lot of expectation.

“But I try and remember that the transfer fee had nothing to do with me, it was between the two clubs.

“So I just try and keep focused on what is under my control, that being the football and my game.

“I think it is important for kids now to know there is no ‘right’ way.

“When you are young you should really just enjoy it, kick the ball, play at every opportunity you can and really love football, that is training.

“Ultimately passion is the key, without that, it would be difficult to put in the work needed to get to the top.”

