Alan Shearer speaks for us all – As he celebrates Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Alan Shearer absolutely loving it.

Just like every other Newcastle United fan.

NUFC signing off for the Qatar World Cup with a perfect (pre-break) ending.

Sometimes, it a case of only the F word(s) will do…

Newcastle United ensuring they are top three for at least the next six weeks.

Alan Shearer declaring ‘Get the f… in Newcastle United’ after the final whistle.

Eddie Howe doing a brilliant job, as NUFC move nine points clear of Chelsea and only two points behind Manchester City!

Alan Shearer singling out the match winner as he made it two goals in his last two PL matches…’Boooooommmmmm. Joe Willock. What a strike that is.’

As always though, this was a real team performance.

Honestly, the commitment shown by every single Newcastle United player, absolutely tremendous.

The biggest compliment I can give them, is that they all gave it as much as Alan Shearer used to do…

Alan Shearer via his official personal Twitter account:

The winning goal goes in:

“Boooooommmmmm

“Joe Willock.

“What a strike that is.”

Final whistle:

“Get the f… in Newcastle United.

“Another very impressive performance.

“Making Chelsea look very very average.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,000 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

