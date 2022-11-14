News

Alan Shearer selects three Newcastle United choices in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including three of the players who impressed in Saturday’s match at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer selecting these three Newcastle United players in his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

Ben Mee (Brentford)

Rico Henry (Brentford)

Joelinton (Newcastle United)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Danny Ings (Aston Villa)

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Manager:

Thomas Frank (Brentford)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

