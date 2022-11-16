News

Alan Shearer selects 5 (FIVE!) Newcastle United stars in his Premier League team of the season

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who have most impressed him in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the season so far…

The NUFC legend including five (FIVE) Newcastle United players.

Alan Shearer selecting these three Newcastle United stars in his Premier League team (and manager) of the season.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the season:

Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Joao Cancelo (Man City)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

James Maddison (Leicester)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Manager:

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Fifteen Premier League matches have gone by for Newcastle United so far in this 2022/23 season and I wouldn’t disagree with any of the Alan Shearer selections.

Nick Pope outstanding in goal, keeping seven clean sheets already and no PL club has conceded less goal than Newcastle United so far this season.

Trippier and Schar excellent in front of the NUFC goalkeeper, whilst Bruno G and Miguel Almiron have excelled further up the pitch.

