News

Alan Shearer says Newcastle United star has to start at World Cup – Just case of where Southgate plays him

Yet another perfect weekend for Alan Shearer.

Watching Newcastle United hammer the opposition and then paid to appear on TV and tell everybody how much he enjoyed it.

Alan Shearer really deserving it though, after all those Mike Ashley years where he appeared on Match of The Day and had to talk about the latest NUFC shambles.

Sunday night saw Alan Shearer and Micah Richards the two guests in the MOTD 2 studio, with the Newcastle United legend desperate to sing the praises of one man in particular.

Shearer telling the MOTD 2 audience that Kieran Trippier has to start for Gareth Southgate in Qatar, after he (Alan Shearer on TV) and the England boss had just watched (Southgate was at St Mary’s) yet another masterclass from the Newcastle defender:

“If you want someone who is a very good defender, he (Kieran Trippier) is it.

“If you want someone who will create chances, he is also it.

“He is also a great leader,” said Shearer.

“He has been a real game changer for Newcastle with his attitude and ability.

“He really has been fantastic.

“He is calm under pressure and doesn’t panic at all.

“His all-round game has been amazing.

“All of that in front of the watching England manager.

“With all the problems England have had, he has to start.

“It is about where he plays for England, not if he plays.

“He can play left-back, right-back, right wing-back.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Read HERE)

(Ralph Hasenhuttl facing sack as he reflects after hammering from ‘clinical’ Newcastle United – Read HERERalph Hasenhuttl facing sack as he reflects after hammering from ‘clinical’ Newcastle United)

(Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(The photo Newcastle United fans all wanted to see on Sunday…See HERE)

