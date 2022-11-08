News

Alan Shearer names his choice of England World Cup squad including Newcastle United trio

Alan Shearer has named his preferred England World Cup squad.

The 26 players he would like to see on the plane to Qatar.

Gareth Southgate is scheduled to name the squad on Thursday, although Monday is the absolute deadline for FIFA to be handed the 26 names.

Alan Shearer has named three Newcastle United players he thinks should be included.

As things stand on Tuesday morning, there are currently two Newcastle players already named in their respective squads. Brazil selecting Bruno Guimaraes on Monday, then today Garang Kuol amongst the 26 players named by Australia boss Graham Arnold.

Writing for the Athletic, this is the full England 26 man World Cup squad as chosen by Alan Shearer:

Goalkeepers:

Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale

Defenders:

Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White

Midfielders:

Bellingham, Grealish, Foden, Henderson, Maddison, Mount, Rice, Saka, Ward-Prowse

Forwards:

Abraham, Kane, Rashford, Sterling, Wilson

Alan Shearer explaining his Newcastle United choices…

‘Kieran Trippier must be one of the first defenders on the team sheet at the moment, while Ben White is full of belief at Arsenal, but there are some big calls to be made here.’

‘In attack, I’ve left out Brentford’s Ivan Toney and gone for Tammy Abraham and Callum Wilson. I understand that if England are to win the World Cup they’re almost certain to have to win a penalty shootout somewhere down the line and I understand the clamour for Toney to be involved, but I’d be a bit concerned about how his physicality might be viewed by referees at the highest level. Wilson has longstanding fitness issues but has been brilliant for Newcastle United.’

No mention / explanation by the Newcastle United and England legend on his goalkeeping choices but they are pretty self-explanatory. Especially Nick Pope, no other PL keeper has conceded less goals than the NUFC goalkeeper, nor kept more clean sheets than Pope.

