News

Alan Shearer goes for three Newcastle United choices in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including three of the players who impressed in Sunday afternoon’s match at St Mary’s.

Alan Shearer selecting the three Newcastle United players in his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Ben White (Arsenal)

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Joe Willock (Newcastle United)

James Maddison (Leicester)

Mo Salah (Liverpool)

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Manager:

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Read HERE)

(Ralph Hasenhuttl facing sack as he reflects after hammering from ‘clinical’ Newcastle United – Read HERERalph Hasenhuttl facing sack as he reflects after hammering from ‘clinical’ Newcastle United)

(Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(The photo Newcastle United fans all wanted to see on Sunday…See HERE)

