Alan Shearer evaluates where Newcastle United are now at as they take a (World Cup) break

Alan Shearer has been finding his working life a little more enjoyable this season.

The England and Newcastle United legend getting paid to talk about Premier League football, which of course includes the club he has supported all of his life.

Alan Shearer loving what has happened at St James’ Park so far this season and indeed, you can stretch that back to this entire calendar year.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday morning as the Qatar World Cup is now set to kick-off:

Third in the table and nobody has conceded less goals than Newcastle United, whilst only three PL teams have scored more than NUFC.

On Christmas Day 2001, after consecutive wins away at Arsenal and Leeds, Newcastle United were top of the Premier League.

This is the first time in 21 years that NUFC will be top four (in the Premier League) on Christmas Day.

Alan Shearer reflecting on an outstanding job done so far this season, telling BBC Sport:

“They are so organised and there is an understanding as a team of each other’s jobs – when to press, when to sit off, and their reaction when they lose the ball.

“What a job Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle.

“Great times, they go into the break in third position and another really impressive performance (against Chelsea).”

A very comfortable win over Chelsea for Newcastle United and Saturday’s losers have now failed to win any of their last five Premier League matches and have lost the last three of those, Ian Wright declaring:

“Chelsea fans’ main worry is the constant changing of the formation.

“Seventeen goals in 14 games is not good, no team in the top half have scored fewer.

“They do need to give Graham Potter time – Klopp had time, we’ve seen what Arteta is doing with time. So hopefully he will get that time.”

Judging by how little time the new Chelsea owners gave Champions League winning Thomas Tuchel AND with many Chelsea fans already wanting Potter sacked, I think time is of the essence for the blues boss.

As for his own club riding high, Ian Wright saying about Arsenal at this stage:

“They have been in control of most of the games they have played this season, very confident.

“The aim was top four.”

I would be interested to know exactly what in private Eddie Howe thought a realistic aim for Newcastle United was this season.

Bottom line is that they have got themselves into such a strong position, so now a case of just more of the same after this World Cup break for Newcastle United. I know it is easy to say that BUT the form that Eddie Howe and his players have shown these past ten months, not just 15 PL games, suggests very strongly that this is no short lived fortunate run of form built purely on luck.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

