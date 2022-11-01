Opinion

Aaron Ramsey, Ross Barkley, Dele Alli, Coutinho predicted to sign for Newcastle United – Just as well I wasn’t in charge

Having penned occasional bits-and-bobs on Newcastle United over a fair number of years, from time to time you come across something you have written in the past.

So, I accidentally opened a file on the PC containing a piece I wrote almost exactly one year ago.

It think it brings home how huge the changes over the last year have been…

“Amid the growing gloom as we sit solidly at the base of the table, there are some reasons to be cheerful. Anything which happens over the rest of this season is an improvement over the last few years. Even if we went the season without a win, I would still take that over the desperate, hopeless position we’ve been in under Ashley…The early signs are that we have picked the right man for Manager – after two or three games Howe has done things which were entirely beyond the abilities of his predecessor. He has got us having a go and trying to play attacking football. He even has Joelinton showing signs of being a footballer.”

I then went on to forecast that by this time next year (i.e now) our squad would likely contain players such as Aaron Ramsey, Ross Barkley, Dele Alli and Coutinho.

Good job I wasn’t in charge!

What it all shows is just how quickly things have changed.

It was my hero Kevin Keegan who compared managing Newcastle to riding a black-and-white tiger. What he was talking about was momentum. Momentum is a big thing at any club, but more so at Newcastle than elsewhere. Probably because of the almost permanent state of under-achievement, stretching over whole lifetimes.

When he was 32, my dad was at Wembley to see us win our last domestic trophy. He would have been 100 next year. So when good times do come along we’re like lost wanderers in the desert, stumbling into the Cairo branch of Wetherspoons.

This season reminds me of 1993-94 – our first season back up under Keegan. There were hardly any expectations – everything was great. Matchdays were a joy. Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley were running riot. Nobody could quite believe just how good we were all of a sudden.

What Keegan did was to harness that optimism. He didn’t try to consolidate or pull back on the reins. And Newcastle United went careering off helter skelter on a ride that ended in disappointment (of sorts) but was so good that it’s still part of football folklore today.

I’ve always rated and admired Eddie Howe – but he has far exceeded my expectations. The administration of the club appears to be first rate. Those responsible for transfers have shown that they are (thankfully) a whole lot better at it than I would be. With all that in place, let’s not be realistic and moderate in our hopes.

Folks with no emotional connection to the club – and in particular I think pundits and journalists – are well behind the curve. They don’t quite understand yet the momentum behind the black-and-white wave. We’ve all heard what the supposedly-in-the-know talking heads predict. They talk about ‘a top 10 finish and a cup run’. Catch up boys – we’re already miles beyond that stage.

I suppose Man City are a bit beyond us – but I’m not looking at anyone else in the ‘big six’ and thinking ‘they’re probably better than us’. I don’t think any of them are. I’ve got money on us to finish in the top two – and I wish I’d put on more.

It’s the periods of unbridled hope and optimism that we tend to look back on with the greatest affection. Writing about the French Revolution (before they started chopping heads off), Wordsworth said: “Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive, but to be young was very heaven!”

Now some might scoff – they might point out that Wordsworth was writing about one of the great events of world history, whereas I’m getting het-up about a home win over Aston Villa. To those people I’d say – pooh-pooh.

When my time comes and I’m having a debrief with St Peter at the Pearly Gates, if he asks me when I was happiest – I’ll think of family events. I might think, like Wordsworth, of one or two global events. I might think of some personal successes. But I’ll also think of a 1-0 win in a second division fixture in August 1982 when we all turned up at a shabby, rundown St James’s Park full of wild optimism. If you were there, you know.

Believe me, times like this are as good as it gets – Newcastle United fans should lap them up and store them away in their memory banks to keep themselves warm when they’re old and decrepit.

It doesn’t matter if it all goes wrong – with Newcastle United it always does. Right now Newcastle fans should be getting over-excited.

