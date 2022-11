News

6 Newcastle United players – 12 days – 11 World Cup matches

So this is what it comes down to for the Newcastle United players involved.

The Qatar World Cup kicked off on Sunday with Ecuador strolling to an easy 2-0 victory, as the feeble hosts couldn’t even manage a shot on target.

Almost four and a half years planning and preparation since the last World Cup in Russia, the half a dozen Newcastle United players discovering their (group stage) fates in these next 12 days.

A dozen days that feature half a dozen Newcastle United players, playing out eleven group matches.

The three relevant groups are…

Group B:

England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group D:

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group G:

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

There are 16 of the 24 that qualify for the knockout stages, top two in each of the six groups and then the fourth best third placed teams, so only eight go out at this group stage.

Kicking off today with the NUFC trio of Pope, Trippier and Wilson, England face Iran at 1pm on Monday, the first of eleven matches in these next twelve days that could have Newcastle United players on the pitch.

Monday 21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC (Bruno Guimaraes)

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC (Garang Kuol)

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar)

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC (Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson)

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC (Garang Kuol)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV (Fabian Schar)

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV (Bruno Guimaraes)

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV

21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV

22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV

22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV

22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

