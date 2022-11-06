News

6 Chelsea players miss Newcastle United match – Official club update

Six Chelsea players are ruled out of the trip to St James’ Park.

Wesley Fofana remains out with a knee problem, as do N’Golo Kante and Carney Chukwuemeka with hamstring injuries.

Reece James will miss the Newcastle United match as he recovers from a knee injury.

Whilst Ben Chilwell has a hamstring issue.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is unavailable due to a foot injury.

Graham Potter talking ahead of the trip to Newcastle and players who are missing the match at St James’ Park and / or the Qatar World Cup:

“Reece (James) thought he would be close (to going to the World Cup), he did everything he could to give himself a chance but in the end fell a little bit short.

“I can understand the decision and understand Reece’s frustration and disappointment, and now we just to try to focus on the rehab and get them back as soon as we can.

“It’s a World Cup and they don’t happen very often, to miss them is disappointing, but they (Chelsea players who are missing it due to injury) are strong characters.

“They will be fine.

“If you are going to look on the positive…there is now time to do the rehab as thoroughly as possible, without a timescale hanging over them.

“They can focus on that and then we have them hopefully for when we restart and they’re back fit and strong and well.”

