Opinion

5 things we learnt about Newcastle United against Southampton (with a bit of Aston Villa thrown in)

I was chatting to my mate Eric yesterday.

He used to be an Air Traffic Controller in the Middle East. He’s a Southampton supporter.

He’s also a legend.

During the Gulf war Eric was going on duty one morning when he was called into his boss’s office.

“At 12:05 you will receive a radio transmission from an aircraft that you will not be able to see on your screen. Four US Air Force stealth bombers will traverse our airspace and the only contact you will have will be a courtesy call from the lead pilot as they cross point LIMAX, and another as they exit via MALAK 27 minutes later. They will beat 40,000 feet, well above civilian traffic. Be polite. Be nice!”

Sure enough, bang on 12:05 Eric’s radio burst into life.

“Area Control, this is Gray Ghost One, good afternoon”.

Eric decided a wind up was in order. “Good afternoon Gray Ghost One, welcome to our airspace. We have you on radar, please proceed direct to MALAK”.

Of course, Eric couldn’t see anything.

After a few seconds of silence, Gray Ghost replied, “err, sorry Area, please repeat”.

“Sure thing, Gray Ghost, we have you on radar, please proceed direct to MALAK”.

“You have us on radar?” The pilot was horrified at the thought that his 2.1 billion dollar “invisible” aircraft was being tracked by an Air Traffic Control radar, and Eric and his workmates could hear it in his voice.

“Affirmative,” replied Eric, “I’ve got 4 aircraft, flight level 398, 247 miles out. Proceed direct to MALAK!”

Eric could hear the cogs in the pilot’s head spinning.

“Area, we’re 8 miles up and 247 miles out, and you say you have us on radar? Are you sh.ttin’ me?”

“Affirmative, Gray Ghost One, I am indeed sh.ttin’ you! Have a nice day!”

Before the Southampton v Newcastle United match Eric told me, “If there are any players on your team who don’t score as often as you think they should, you need to get online and put a few quid on them to score. That’s what every team does against us.”

Readers, I give you Chris Wood and Joe Willock!

And of course, Eric the legend.

I hate clichés!

If you can’t do better than resorting to a cliché, then you really need to be trying harder. If all you’ve got is “unsung hero” this, or “forgotten man” that, then at least make it original.

In this piece I’m going with a cliché, but in my defence it’s original.

The concussion substitution rule makes no sense

Things have changed a bit since Bert Trautmann had to play out the second half of the 1956 FA Cup final with a broken neck.

I didn’t see that game, but I did see Germany playing France in the ’82 World Cup, where Harald Schumacher laid out Patrick Battiston.

I also saw Arsenal keeper Jens Lehmann take out Scott Parker, who played the next five minutes with a mouth full of painkiller infused cotton wool, before finally collapsing in a heap when Toure landed on his head.

While history shows that we need to protect our players to the best of our ability, you have to also ask, what is it with German keepers and concussions?

Don’t get me wrong here, it’s not the concept of the concussion subs that I disagree with, it’s the implementation.

If a player breaks a leg he’s taken off under the good old fashioned “he’s broken, replace him with a working one” philosophy.

Why is a concussion any different?

If you have no subs left, yes, fine, I understand that the temptation may be there to keep the possibly concussed individual on the pitch, so OK, have another sub, but don’t reward the other team for clocking your player by giving them another sub as well.

In just two seasons we’ve gone from three subs allowed to seven. If The Mag would allow, I would definitely insert a WTF here.

Let’s not forget that more subs favours the bigger clubs – it reeks of an official effort by the FA to widen the gap between the big boys and those struggling for survival.

A final thought here – why only two? Don’t the FA care about the third player who gets wiped out?

Lucky is better than good

In a previous life I ran a bowling league. I wasn’t particularly good, If I broke 200 I was chuffed to bits. One night the bowling gods were generous, the planets aligned and I rolled a 251 game. It was cheers all round, I was bombarded with high fives and lots of “well done!” and “brilliant!” with everyone realizing how special this was for me.

Except for Saeed.

Saeed patted me on the back and said very loudly, “well done, Archie. Never forget, it’s always better to be lucky than good!”

In the season before last, the on-loan Joe Willock, who had scored one goal in 40 previous appearances for Arsenal, suddenly scored seven goals for us in seven games, triggering Steve Bruce to spend all his pocket money ensuring that if we signed nobody else, we at least got Willock. And that’s exactly what we did.

It turns out that our seven in seven hero had just been lucky. If a player goes from a 2.5% strike rate to 57%, overnight, the only thing you are guaranteed is that it isn’t going to last.

By an unbelievable coincidence it turns out that this season we have another seven in seven hero who has gone from a 2.5% strike rate last season to 57% so far this season.

While my black and white Toon heart hopes that Howe has somehow worked a Miggy-miracle, my brain, which over 14 years under Ashley was trained to expect the worst, is bracing, ready for impact.

A couple of Miggy’s goals were superbly taken but luck runs out.

I hope Howe includes him against Palace to give him a chance to add another goal or two.

Best Miggy quote from a commentator…”Almiron is Newcastle’s top scorer so far with sight goals. His best in previous seasons is only four. It looks like he might beat that this season!”

In these “5 things…” pieces that you see, so called journos often don’t (or can’t) differentiate between things they saw and things they learnt, and often, having run out of valid items, they’ll slip in a couple of banal, unrelated, observations, just to make up the numbers. So, if you can’t beat ‘em…..

While we’re on the subject…

Miggy does have a right foot

He does.

He had a shot with his right against Villa. I saw it! It ended up trickling behind the goal but it happened.

I don’t get the criticism of Almiron for only having one foot. Lots of players are single-footed. Can anyone else remember that goal that Beckham blasted in from distance with his left foot? No, neither can I.

Southampton’s defence just wasn’t “up” for it (gratuitous, non-related “learned” fact)

I watched a match preview on Saturday afternoon where a Southampton YouTuber commented “we could be in trouble, what with our defence being so small and Newcastle United having a lamp-post playing at left back.”

The sight of Botman and Burn towering over Larios had me in stitches. Oh, and while I remember, this year’s Christmas window display at Fenwick’s is based on the Clarice Bean book “Think like an Elf”.

Can’t think what reminded me of that. Maybe it’s the fact that the Saints usually play in red.

Looking down isn’t quite so bad!

Over the last few years the artificial highs created by us occasionally being the big fish in the Championship pond, were but brief respite before the inevitable few months of fear that would follow, as we fought yet again to retain our Premier League status. The exception to that particular trend was of course the 2011/12 season when we finished 5th, or as it is sometimes called “The Chinese Year Of The Krul”.

For some reason, you would think that being at the top end of the table would change things from a “who you are keeping an eye on” perspective. I have to say, for me at least, nothing has changed.

For so many years it was all about the three or four teams below us (if there even were three or four teams below us).

Watching their results, what was the points difference, what we needed to do to stay above them.

Sitting in 3rd it’s still pretty much the same, only this time instead of it being Burnley, Norwich, Watford and West Brom, it’s Liverpool, Spurs, Man U and Chelsea.

We’re sitting in a European qualifying spot, looking down on four of the so called “big six”.

It’s so long since we were up there I’d forgotten that it’s not so much the looking down bit that’s the nause, as it is where you are doing it from.

While I try to avoid the whole “getting carried away” thing, at least until the new year, I have to say that if we finish in the top six, let’s just say I would probably wouldn’t be heartbroken if it was at the expense of Man U.

