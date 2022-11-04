News

4 Newcastle United live TV matches now confirmed to end of January after Wednesday announcement

There are now four Newcastle United live TV matches confirmed.

An announcement on Wednesday meaning that we now know the full schedule of Newcastle United matches in the Premier League (see below) up to the end of January 2023, both dates and times.

Two Newcastle United live TV matches had already been announced, with another two added today.

So four Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed to the end of January 2023..

Two games on Sky Sports added today, home to Fulham and away at Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 November 2022:

‘Two of Newcastle United’s Premier League games in January have been selected for live TV coverage, with the Magpies’ visit of Fulham given a new date.

United’s home match against Marco Silva’s Cottagers was due to be played on Saturday, 14th January, kicking off at 3pm, but will now take place on Sunday, 15th January 2023, with kick-off confirmed for 2pm (GMT).

Newcastle’s trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, 21st January 2023, has a new kick-off time due to being selected for Sky Sports, with the English top-flight encounter at Selhurst Park now kicking off at 5.30pm (GMT) instead of 3pm.

Sky Sports will broadcast both matches live.

Any further amendments to Newcastle United’s 2022/23 fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2022 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

