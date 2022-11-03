Opinion

3 things Eddie Howe has established after what we suffered under Doylem-Features Steve Bruce

Southampton away.

Now let me put a bit context to this article.

Me and Phil T went to the Heed game yesterday for an FA Cup tie vs Stevenage (Gateshead unlucky to lose 3-2 to the team currently second top of League Two).

At half time, Phil asked me how I thought we’d get on tomorrow (Sunday at St Mary’s)?

Dunno Phil but I go to every game hoping / expecting we will win, but at some point we will lose.

Now Phil is nobody’s fool and is my constant away match companion (he’s missed one game in the last 37 years, apparently his daughter needed walking down the aisle).

So anyway, up to Toon International for a 7.45am flight to Southampton.

Into Southampton and we normally hit their version of the Adelphi. Actually the lads and bar staff are spot on, always a friendly welcome, even for a 2pm start.

Into the match and wor end is rocking.

The first half a cagey affair, with us going 1-0 up due to nah nah nah Miggy Almiron, with use eventually running out deserved 4-1 winners.

How is this possible after what we experienced with Doylem-features Bruce?

Well, three things that nice guy Eddie has established are:

An unbelievable team ethic of hard work.

Smart coaching.

Then last of all, our support (please, never underestimate this part of the equation).

Anyway back to the airport for the 8.40pm flight back to civilisation.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

