Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Saturday’s match ended Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United showed their usual confidence, control, discipline, commitment and added flair, deservedly defeating Chelsea to ensure they will be third at Christmas.

This time it is Billy Miller:

POSITIVES

St James’ Fortress

This was a fixture we lost 3-0 last season.

This season we’re phenomenal at home. I don’t fear anyone in the Premier League anymore and especially not at St James’ Park.

If anything, it was Chelsea who looked anxious. We never appeared overawed by our opponents and why should we? I wouldn’t be at all surprised if we went unbeaten this season at home.

I could hear every song word for word, on the TV, as the crowd played their part. There was a spell in the second half where we were playing some sumptuous football and Chelsea just couldn’t get their foot on the ball. Every time we won the ball back or played nice passes, the collective roar was so loud I almost felt like I was there.

We’ll be coming third for Christmas

We will officially welcome Christmas day in third place. It’s the best position we’ve been in at Christmas since Bobby Robson had us top in 2001.

We’re only two points off the defending champions and only seven points off top. All of Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea have a game in hand over us but can’t overtake us even if they win them.

The win took us nine points ahead of our opponents. Chelsea: a team that has had continuous investment for nearly 20 years and spent double what we did in the summer. There goes the money argument.

Teamwork makes the dreamwork

Chelsea are one of the better teams from ‘The Other 17’. Yet, despite Bruno probably having one of his worst games for us this season and Wilson benched, we were still the only team that looked capable of winning.

When you consider Isak, ASM and Shelvey would be strong contenders for a starting berth if all players were fit, it still feels like there may be even more in the tank once everyone else is up to speed.

Eddie has given us a real identity and it’s bigger than any individuals, so we can afford for players to have the odd off day and still come through it.

I still think we could do with an addition or two in January. We are extremely likely to still be in the top four come January and that puts us in a position of strength.

I’m a strong advocate of us signing another central midfielder. Longstaff and Willock have both come on leaps and bounds this season but neither are elite players yet.

Imagine having someone coming in and having the same impact on our midfield that Bruno did after being signed mid-season. Signing a Maddison or a Tielemans would elevate us to another level again, in my opinion.

NEGATIVES

Why Does It Have To Stop?

What an inconvenient time to plonk a World Cup into our season.

We’re in the midst of one our best unbeaten runs in Premier League history. In fact, if we can avoid defeat on Boxing Day, we will equal the single season records of the 93/94, 95/96 and 11/12 seasons. Each of those seasons we went 11 games unbeaten and we are currently sat on 10.

Get past Leicester and Leeds and we would be welcoming the new year having broken the record. Wor Eddie has a knack for breaking records and ending curses.

This negative could also be a positive though. Most of our players are staying home and will have plenty of time to train together whilst our competitors at the top of the league will have majority of their first teams scattered around Qatar. The warm weather break, last season seemed to be the turning point when our form picked up. We’re definitely not in need of a turning point this season. But having a well drilled team with few fatigued players could be a huge bonus.

We can get ASM, Isak and Shelvey up to speed and hopefully be an even stronger unit. That doesn’t feel possible right now, I know.

The player that I think will be most disappointed by the break is Willock. He is definitely a confidence player when it comes to goals. He got his only two last season in back-to-back games. In his first season he had that famous seven goal / game scoring run.

He managed to score in back-to-back games again with his winner against Chelsea. I doubt he’ll be happy with a six-week break stalling his momentum.

Unsure on officiating

Could we have had a penalty first half?

The pundits seemed unanimous that the right decision was reached. I don’t know the handball rule inside out (does anyone?) but I’m sure if the ref had given it, it wouldn’t have been overturned. The arm may have been out to support the player, it is fully away from his body and completely stops the ball being delivered into a dangerous area.

Joelinton went down after a clash of heads in the second half and was clearly holding his head. We played on but lost the ball quickly. Then the game just went on despite Joelinton prone on the floor. The referee barely glanced at him.

The big Brazilian finally lumbered to his feet and played on but should he have been checked for concussion? Imagine the backlash if he’d collapsed again minutes later like Martinez did in the Villa game. The ref definitely should blown up for that.

How many times did the flag go up early, stopping us on the attack only for the replay to show that the attacker wasn’t offside?

And seven minutes stoppage time? Really?

Chelsea had five minutes of dominance

Yep, that’s how hard up I am for negatives.

There was an iffy period in the final fifteen minutes where Chelsea got into some dangerous positions and we were living on our nerves. We took control again though and saw out a deserved win.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

(Graham Potter tries to put forward reasons why Chelsea have gone 9 points behind Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Chelsea match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer speaks for us all – As he celebrates Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

