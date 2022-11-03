Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Sunday ended Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4.

Southampton giving Newcastle a fairly even contest for the first half hour or so but then a great team goal led to Miggy finishing it off in style and from there, no way back for the Saints.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

Clinicians

We look like a team with plenty in the tank – and it was a win despite the fact they weren’t at their best.

Eddie Howe has made Newcastle so clinical, and ruthless.

We’ve started battering teams.

Every glorious goal at St Mary’s was well made and finished off with stylish aplomb. Planet football.

We look ever so dangerous coming forward and this is all happening in the knowledge that Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are yet to add their full weight to this dazzling attacking line-up.

The rest of the league and the wider media are taking notice of this team now.

Not only does it feel like there will be better days to come but we also have a January transfer window to look forward to.

Midfield purring

What a day for Miggy Almiron and Joe Willock.

For Almiron it was another goal for the collection. He’s in such good form I can’t see him not scoring when he takes to the pitch at the moment. A player right at the top of his game.

The club need to get him on a new contract, pronto.

It was also a notable day for Joe Willock, with a delicious finish to finally break his duck for the season. He is a midfielder with great drive, energy and tenacity. He also knows where the back of the net is and he just needed that first one to settle him down.

Special mention goes to Chris Wood. It can’t be easy being third choice striker and he’s often criticised on social media.

He was the consummate professional at Southampton. Called from the bench he helped himself to a goal. Fair play to him. Credit where credit is due. It was a great finish.

Happy anniversary

It has been a year since Eddie Howe became the manager of Newcastle United.

When you look back at what he inherited, it’s been nothing short of miraculous. The long hours of hard work are paying off.

He took over with NUFC in the bottom three. Fast forward 12 months and we are in the top three.

He has a philosophy and an ethos. It’s what the club was crying out for.

It was fitting to mark that first year of Eddie Howe with a win. Take a bow. He’s been the perfect fit.

NEGATIVES (not many after 4-1 win away from home)

In the deep

There were parts of the game when we didn’t actually look at our best. We were far too deep at certain times.

It shows there is plenty for Howe to work on and plenty of areas that the new owners can strengthen in January.

Missing the Targett

Dan Burn has done so well at left back in this run. that Matty can’t get a look in at the moment.

Burn’s too good to drop and he’s absolute unit, but I would like to see Targett get a run out soon, he’s just as good in that position.

The League Cup tie in midweek is a great opportunity to give Targett a run out. He’s become the forgotten man.

Wilson worry

Callum was hooked at half time and it was a worry, not just for NUFC but for the player himself, given he’s on the cusp of going to the World Cup.

It subsequently emerged he wasn’t taken off because of a soft tissue injury but due to the effects of an illness he’s had all week.

He will no doubt be getting twitchy with Qatar showpiece so close now.

Surely he will be on the bench in midweek before we need him for one final effort against Chelsea.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

