Opinion

12 Newcastle United players to leave in 2023 – Revolution not evolution

The Newcastle United players have been doing themselves proud in 2022.

This calendar year has left fans heads’ spinning, such has been the improvement seen under Eddie Howe.

After years of neglect under the previous owner and not good enough coaching / management from most of Ashley’s appointments (stooges, patsies), the club was only heading one way, on and off the pitch, until the new Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe came along.

The message from inside the club this past year has repeatedly been along the lines of evolution, slowly but surely changing for the better.

In reality, it has clearly been something very different, on and off the pitch, more revolution than evolution.

For me, that revolution is absolutely going to continue, especially in terms of turnover of Newcastle United players.

The supposed evolution in 2022 has seen eight permanent senior signings made, along with a host of promising teenagers – with Aussie World Cup star Garang Kuol making the most headlines of those younger signings.

The incomings have prompted a serious number of outgoings and I think that outgoing business will only increase in 2023.

I have identified these 12 Newcastle United players who I believe will be permanent outgoings in 2023.

Maybe the most obvious one is Loris Karius, brought in as short-term cover when Karl Darlow picked up an injury. Karius is only contracted until January 2023 and so I think that will be it for the former Liverpool goalkeeper at St James’ Park.

We then have a number of other Newcastle United players who see their contracts set to terminate at the end of June 2023.

Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie will all be looking for new clubs and leaving, either January or end of June 2023. Matty Longstaff also sees his deal end and will be looking to sign permanently elsewhere, as will keeper Dan Langley. Ciaran Clark, currently at Sheffield United on loan, will also find himself finally totally off the NUFC books at the end of June 2023.

When we get to next summer, three other players who will then only have a year to go on their contracts, will also be on their way, in my opinion.

Newcastle United will look to do deals that see both Jeff Hendrick and Kell Watts sign permanently elsewhere, the pair out on loan currently.

The most prominent player on my departure list is Jamaal Lascelles. He has had a canny career at NUFC but time to move in the summer. A year left on his current contract means Newcastle can bank a few quid, whilst Lascelles can get back to regular football at a new club ahead of turning 30 next November.

Number eleven on my list is Isaac Hayden. He has a loan deal currently at Norwich which becomes automatically permanent if they are promoted. Currently six points off automatic promotion, the Canaries going up is looking no sure thing. However, I think regardless of whether they go up or not, the midfielder will move on from NUFC permanently in the summer, either to Norwich or elsewhere.

Martin Dubravka will make it twelve. His bizarre loan shift to Man U looks doomed, in terms of leading anywhere at Old Trafford. He is contracted to Newcastle until summer 2025 but turns 34 this coming January and will surely be looking for regular first time football and a permanent move by summer 2023 at the latest.

There are additional possibilities when it comes to Newcastle United players moving out in 2023 on a permanent basis.

Javier Manquillo has a contract until summer 2024 and whilst he currently covers Kieran Trippier with Emil Krafth out injured, it is reported that this January, signing a right-back to cover for and compete with Trippier is a priority, a signing which would surely then mean a 2023 departure for the Spaniard who has been a decent squad player.

Chris Wood is another who sees his contract end in summer 2024. I think fair to say we will see at least one striker signed in 2023 and be added to the likes of Isak and Wilson, meaning Wood drops right down the pecking order. Chris Wood did his job at NUFC in the first four or five months, United picking up 29 points in the 15 PL games he started last season. Whether he stays or goes will depend on a striker coming in, with then Garang Kuol also potentially a consideration for the NUFC first team squad next season, if he makes rapid progress these next six months.

Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy also longshots for a 2023 departure, they are both regulars in the current matchday squads but if further signings are made, then that could change, especially if they fancy regular first team football, as they will be aged 28 (Murphy) and 29 (Fraser) when we get to summer 2023.

