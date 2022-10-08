News

Wor Flags – Ask for Newcastle United fans help today against Brentford

One of the many positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

However, as well as cash, Wor Flags are asking other Newcastle United fans to help them today in a more hands on way.

This game against Brentford marks the first anniversary (plus a day) of the takeover and like ourselves, no doubt you are really looking forward to see what Wor Flags have got planned to mark the occasion.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags have reached out for help today to supporters, specifically those who are in the Gallowgate End:

“We’re going to need some volunteers in the Gallowgate.

We need as many as possible to meet us down in the corner between the Milburn and the Gallowgate, pitchside.

Please, if you can, be there for 2:45pm.”

Then for all in the Gallowgate End once the display is ready to start, Wor Flags ask…:

“A new giant surfer flag will be raised in the centre of the Gallowgate End, excluding the upper tier.

“The display will also feature something at the bottom of the stand also.

“It’s vital to the display that the surfer flag remains static for as long as the display goes on.

“In the past we have had supporters trying to drag the surfer flag down, but we hope we can rely on your support with this to keep it static for as long as necessary.

“We will have volunteers in place on the walkway at the back of the Middle Tier to hold it in place. They will let go when it is time for it to come back down.”

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this year to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently 1,210 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other supporters would like to commit as well.

