News

Wolves sack Bruno Lage

Wolves have sacked their manager!

Sunday afternoon seeing BBC Sport with the breaking news (see below) that Bruno Lage has been given his cards.

Eight weeks into the season and Wolves the fourth club to see a manager leave.

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth, then the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, with then Brighton losing Graham Potter to the Stamford Bridge club.

Having waited until after the international break, it doesn’t look like this was planned for some time, instead a case of the 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday and dropping into the bottom three, sparking the dismissal.

BBC Sport report- 2 October 2022:

‘Wolves have sacked manager Bruno Lage after 16 months in charge following Saturday’s defeat by West Ham United left them in the bottom three.

Wolves have won just one and lost nine of their past 15 Premier League matches under the Portuguese.

Lage succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo last summer and led Wolves to a 10th-placed finish in his first season in charge.

However, his side have only scored three goals and picked up six points from eight games this season.’

