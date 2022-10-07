Opinion

Why Saudi Arabia PIF buying Newcastle United was not Sportswashing

While it may be convenient to label the Newcastle United takeover by the Saudi Arabia PIF as “sportswashing”, it quite simply isn’t, below I’ll explain why.

JDT – one of my bosses when I worked out in the Middle East – was a very rare animal. He was likeable, he was modest and he was American.

Oh, and he got the hang of sarcasm very quickly.

In business meetings he made no secret of the fact that he had been a commercial airline pilot. This let contractors know that they were talking to someone who knew his stuff.

What he would never discuss was his time as a General in the National Guard, or his stint as a Top Gun instructor at Miramar.

He got us hooked on “sipping tequila”, and in exchange, we introduced him to British TV comedy.

A fair swap, I thought.

In one of our many project meetings I brought up a possible technical problem that we were going to have to deal with. His response was “big rocks or little rocks?”

In fighter pilot parlance, if you are in your F16, heading for rocks at a high rate of knots, and they are small rocks, then they are far away and you have plenty of time to do something about it. If those rocks are big, your problem needs to be addressed immediately.

This was his way of asking if we needed to worry about it.

Demonstrating he had a handle on both British TV comedy and sarcasm, he said, “Archie, I sometimes forget that not everyone in the room has flown fast jets, so if it makes it easier for you, think Father Ted. Big cows or little cows?”

We’ll come back to rocks in a minute.

A new word has recently made its way into the modern lexicon.

It’s a word that today appears to be aimed specifically at the oil rich Middle Eastern Arabs, but was originally coined back in 2015, referring to the attempts of Azerbaijan to distract focus from their human rights record by sponsoring and hosting sports events.

I refer, of course, to the word “sportswashing”.

As we celebrate our first anniversary with Jamie, Amanda, and PIF, (surely that should be JAY-PIF) our buddies across at Amnesty International have raised their heads again, reminding us that the Saudi Human Rights record could possibly be improved upon.

Of course, sportswashing occurs in other countries – Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and many others – but for this article we’re talking about Saudi Arabia.

I’m not here to defend our owners, or claim that the kingdom is just “misunderstood”, or even that there are “cultural differences”. I just want to point out something that never gets a mention when these discussions come up.

“Sportswashing” suggests a conscious effort to try to use sport to improve a nation’s image, while glossing over the negative things happening in their country.

While that may be what some organisations see, or more importantly what they want US to see, that’s not the Saudi government’s intent.

Ironically, from one point of view the claims of Saudi sportswashing line up quite nicely with our fans protesting against Ashley’s ownership of the club. In the same way that Ashley didn’t really care what the fans thought of him and never actually did anything to appease the fans, the Saudis are not buying football clubs and funding golf tours to make people like them.

Depending on who you listen to, the Saudis have enough oil to keep them going for anywhere from 45 to 200 years.

NOTE: Middle East accounting doesn’t work the same as it does in other countries, so those numbers should be considered not so much an accurate estimate, more, well just random numbers provided to satisfy curiosity. The same accounting system is used in estimating the wealth under PIF’s management.

The modern Saudi Arabia has little else to offer other than oil and oil products,so a few decades ago they employed some financial wizards to provide the kingdom with ideas for alternative revenue sources for when the black gold finally dries up.

Big rocks or little rocks?

Well this hardly appears to be an immediate problem, but the Saudi government decided, it deserved “big rock” status.

Around the time that Bobby Moncur was leading the parade of the city with the Fairs Cup held aloft, the Saudi Government established the country’s sovereign wealth fund, to be used to finance productive commercial projects, strategically significant for the development of the Saudi Arabian economy.

Now probably the most famous of all sovereign wealth funds, PIF was born.

It quickly became apparent that investing in local industry and commerce wasn’t going to provide the best available return on investment, so in more recent times the fund was expanded to cover overseas investment, producing a much more significant yield.

So, for the past 50 years the guardians of the sovereign wealth fund have been moving Saudi money around, looking for the best deals.

They have invested their oil money in everything from BP to Boeing; from Facebook to Pfizer: from Nintendo to Newcastle United.

More on the sports front, they have also hosted World Championship Boxing, Motor Sports, and Golf.

They have created LIV Golf, a new tour competing with the existing multi-billion dollar American, European and Asian tours.

Recent quotes have suggested that PIF are looking to take Newcastle’s value from 300 million pounds to 2.5 billion.

While sportswashing is a very fashionable poster currently being pasted onto every available Saudi linked flat surface, a bit like the Saudi accounting system, it is not an accurate one.

The Saudi purchase of Newcastle United is nothing to do with improving their image.

It’s about improving their bank balance, so that when that oil finally does run out, they will have an investment fund, and alternative revenue sources capable of continuing to support their population in the rather luxurious manner to which many of them have become accustomed.

If a few hundred thousand Geordies get taken along with them on this rollercoaster ride, then I personally won’t complain.

