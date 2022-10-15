Opinion

Why Manchester United is the ‘derby’ rivalry that matters in the Premier League for Newcastle United

At the outset, let me say that I don’t wish to belittle our rivalry with 5under1and (as I like to call them since the 2010 derby, not to mention their Stadium of ‘Plight’), it goes beyond just football or geographical proximity – unlike all the other football rivalries.

The roots of our animosity can be traced back to medieval history (more on that some other time) and is not going to go away easy (or should).

However, during the Premier League era, they haven’t been around half the time and the team that has wronged us more than any other and taken away moments of joy (often unscrupulously) the most, is Manchester United.

In the mid-1990s it began with the Andy Cole saga. We had the best striker in the PL (level with Shearer – then at Blackburn) who’d just scored 34 goals in a season & taken us from a recently promoted side to one in European competition in our debut season itself. He scored our first ever PL goal – against Manchester United. We started the next season in the title hunt just like big spending Blackburn, then Alex Ferguson tapped up Cole and kept his informal communication lines open from late October.

It was no surprise to see Keegan and Cole getting upset with each other post the loss to Wimbledon in Nov’ 95 and Cole later stated that was when he started thinking about a move. Six weeks later Alex F would have his man. While they paid a then British record £7 million for him, considering he had a scoring rate >0.8 Goals/game for us – not seen before/after in PL till Haaland this year, it was a steal. Eight years later the Ashley Cole – William Gallas tapping up scandal would break and people would take notice of how wrong such things were but Alex F had then successfully broken the back of our best ever title challenge. The next summer when we’d try to replace him with our own wor Shearer, Man Utd would break a pact regarding no secret £10 million+ bids but fortunately our own board chose to go so hard at it that Man Utd had to back out. However, we’d lose the title to them a second time. Then they celebrated a double (ultimately a treble) beating us in the FA Cup final in May’99 – our last cup final to date.

While the subsequent two decades would see us slip ever further away from challenging them over a season, the things that stayed in the memory were moments like Alex F successfully getting refs to give pivotal decisions their way (eg Boxing Day 2012 his long rant at ref either side of HT on camera (didn’t even get a fine for it, as usual) regarding a correct decision of an Evans OG instead of a Cisse offside, likely made them look the other way for a marginal Hernandez offside 4-3 late winner. The handball penalty (though he was no longer their manager) not given in Oct 2018 with us 2-0 up at OT with Sanchez scoring a late 3-2 winner – just 2 eg’s off the top of my head of a long list) plus his “small club” comment just to rile us post that game in 2012.

The next season in 2013 Evans spitting at Cisse and getting a lesser ban than Cisse did. Steve Bruce laughing with Ole after the 3-1 loss at OT in Jan 2020 and so many more moments where we had a right to feel hard done by, suspect foul play or just feel despondent.

Now to the 2020s – our ‘wee’ club having long slipped off Man Utd’s radar (despite the PL title having also long slipped off theirs) we get a takeover bid from Saudi PIF that can make us serious contenders after almost two decades (2003 being our last serious title chase) and go past Manchester United who are on the slide.

What do they do? Shoot off a letter to the Premier League regarding how wrong the entry of these new owners would be, rally Liverpool and other ‘Super League 6’ to the cause, run a smear campaign via friendly media outlets regarding Saudi human rights issues (which very much exist but weren’t directly related to PIF and certainly not to the PL fit and proper owner tests at the time) sufficient to delay the takeover and push the battle to the courts, when it now emerges that back in 2019 they had approached Saudi PIF to take a 30% stake in their club for an eyewatering £700 million (they were valued ~£2 billion on NYSE to be fair) but to have ZERO say in the club’s matters. Somehow they thought it’d never come to light and they could keep taking a holier than thou stand.

5under1and may be rivals but are also a decent sized club with a large local fan base who (just like us) had their own era at the top of the English game long before Manchester United and have suffered for long (perhaps a bit more justified than in our case). However, the Mancunians have taken away so much from us in recent times that I admit the one team I most desperately wish to beat twice every year is the Red Devils (even when the ‘Wearysiders’ were in the top flight).

The fact that Cabaye’s winner in 2013 is our only league win away at OT in almost half a century only makes my desire for a win this weekend go beyond anything I might desire this season (and yes that includes our finishing top 4/6 which is a pretty strong desire itself). It’s just that when I see the two teams during entire 2022 it seems to me that possibly for the first time in over two decades we can (out)match them in terms of the team’s ability, form and right to win. Refs taking it away from us again is my biggest dread right now.

So how would we do this?

Well first thing I’d do is put it in Bruno’s head that his midfield battle with Casemiro is likely to decide who gets the starting berth in Brazil’s WC XI in five weeks time, given that he’s currently Casemiro’s understudy for the same spot. On form he’s ahead of his illustrious senior and winning that battle would go a long way towards securing our win.

Remind Wilson that he’s never scored at OT in the PL (and only once against them ever in 2018, not for Newcastle) and has largely missed out on goals in recent games, and after Toney in the last game, is going head-to-head with another potential rival for the same 3rd/4th striker spot at the WC in Rashford.

Most of all, Eddie Howe has to make an exception to his rule of players earning the right of a starting berth and putting St Max in ahead of Murphy (who’s yet to convince me he can deliver the goods under pressure vs a strong opponent – his decent performances over the last four seasons are vs the likes of Burnley, Fulham & Brentford – though I have noted his improvement since moving back to LW which is where he began his career). St Max himself is desperate to shine (there’s nothing better to gee up a star player than his team performing without him!) and his performance (and goal) vs Man Utd from last Boxing Day is still fresh in the memory. Same for Joelinton ahead of Willock.

The entire team needs to be told (in private) that Manchester United are their most likely rivals for the last European spots this season, maybe alongside Brighton – (but lets not mention them here) and beating them away could be decisive in how things stand come May next year. That’s on the motivation side. Tactics I’d leave to Howe.

