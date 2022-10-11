Opinion

Where is Steve Bruce going to show up for his next pay-off?

When it comes to making money, sometimes it’s the less than straightforward methods that work out the most profitable.

Many years ago I bought Yamaha LC350 from a bloke in Ashington, who needed some quick cash.

I Paid 425 quid for a bike worth about 800. He told me the clutch cable was a bit sticky so I shot off down Westgate Road. By the time I’d walked into Ken’s, bought the cable and walked out, the bike was gone. The insurance company insisted they would only give me 715 quid for it.

A few weeks later, the police called saying they’d found the frame and the bottom half of the engine – the only bits with serial numbers on them, so the only bits that could be traced – and could I go collect them.

There was always a market for these bits. Bike thieves wanted them so they could take all the bits they’ve nicked off other bikes and make another “legal” one that they could sell.

I collected the bits, got everything approved by the insurance company and advertised the frame, bottom end and log book in the local paper.

Next day a young lad turned up, handed over 400 notes and loaded the bits into the back of his transit van.

Sitting in the van, about to pull away, he asked “was this the one with the pale blue seat that was nicked off the hill a couple of months ago?”

“Aye – how do you know that?”

“I nicked it”, and off he went.

The local police weren’t interested and I came out 690 quid ahead.

On the subject of making money, in my book, bike ringing is not nearly as criminal as what Jack Colback did when he signed a six year contract, played for three, and then spent the next three years sat on his backside collecting 35 grand a week and refusing to move on to lower paying gigs.

Hatem Ben Arfa didn’t do too badly either. Going on strike more times than the Rail Union, the French international had a reputation for being difficult and downed tools just about everywhere he went to engineer moves to other clubs and the pay rises that came with them. The amazing thing about his story is that the clubs that he went to then appeared genuinely surprised when he pulled the same stunts on them.

You may find this difficult to believe but I have heard some refer to Michael Owen as a bit of a tea-leaf when it came to his time on Tyneside. With a scoring record of a goal every three appearances it’s not like there was no end product, but it wasn’t his number of goals that he was criticised for, so much as the number of appearances. I suppose with a matches-per-season average only slightly better than that of Colback, his critics might have a valid case.

Moving up the scale a bit, I feel I have to mention Delia Smith’s crowd down at Norwich, who appear to have figured out the secret to low cost survival and big profits. There’s no need to spend hundreds of millions to get to the “next level” when you can just bob up and down between the Prem and the Championship. The Canaries, footballing yo-yos, do a year in the top flight collecting the TV money, then drop down to the second tier for a year where they still do quite well financially, AND collect their parachute payment. They pay decent Championship wages so after a year chilling, are invariably back up for another year with the big boys, collecting the big bucks. They never seem to spend big enough to look like they actually want to stay in the Prem, but why should they spend when they have the cash coming in and have Teemu Pukki regularly doing the biz, averaging 11 goals a season in the prem, 27 in the Championship, and all for a measly 25 grand a week?

The newest addition to this list of unconventional money makers is a bit of a surprise entry who appears to have discovered a little later than most, that there are multiple options when it comes to removing the dermal layers from a single domesticated feline quadruped.

Following his removal as our manager almost a year ago, our old favourite, Steve Bruce, may have cottoned on to the fact that if you lack the requisite skills to be successful, there is money to be made by aiming for the other end of the ability spectrum.

In recent years the term “by mutual consent” appears to have lost it’s meaning. Not too long ago it suggested that both parties had come to some kind of agreement after discussion. These days it’s almost as if clubs are afraid to sack a manager, for fear of legal reprisals.

When Bruce was sacked by mutual consent it was reported that he walked away with an 8 million pound settlement.

The conversation might have gone something like this.

Amanda – “Steve, you’re sacked. Here’s 8 million quid. Is that OK?”

Steve – “8 Million? Aaahhh! OK then”

Amanda – So we can call it mutual?”

Steve – “For 8 million you can call it anything you like, pet.”

Both had agreed, so it fell nicely into the modern definition of “mutual consent”.

I’d imagine he just spent the next month logging into his online banking and staring at the numbers.

Steve – “Pet! How much is a Box of 12 Assorted Filled Doughnuts from Greggs?”

Janet – “8 quid”

Steve – “Ooh! Now there’s some maths I CAN do!!”

A large metallic clang was heard in the Bruce household as the penny dropped and Steve thought “I’ve been doing this wrong!”

Imagine the conversation between him and the missus back in January when negotiations for the Albion job were being held.

Steve – “West Brom have been on the blower. I’m just gonna pop down to Birmingham to sign some papers.”

Janet – “But you said you were retiring! We’ve booked that Caribbean cruise in October!”

Steve – “Don’t worry – it’s an 18 month contract, if all goes to plan we’ll still make it, and we should have some extra spending money”.

If you want to look at stats – and who doesn’t these days – last year, having started the season under Steve Bruce, 13 games in Newcastle United had six points, no wins and were rooted to the bottom of the league.

This year, 13 games in under Bruce, West Brom have 11 points, have already won a game (it’s only October!) and are third bottom of the Championship.

So that’s it, there can be no discussion, the stats irrefutably reveal that Bruce has improved!

Admittedly, both teams below him have played fewer games, but you can’t argue with the stats.

So, after West Brom finally called it a day, where’s Brucie going to show up next?

