Opinion

We are merely at the start…

I had a confident feeling before the game against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

A surprise or two in the starting line-up maybe, but by the time the team was announced, I was on my last pint anyway before heading hyem.

Tony Mallabar had been sending me the usual pictures of the troops on tour and I have got to say my appetite to go back has been whetted.

I was particularly pleased for Miguel Almiron, who many didn’t want in the side before kick-off.

His first goal was a beauty and I always enjoy his beaming smile when he celebrates with the team.

It was a stonewall red card that even Mike Dean on VAR spotted, though it was a shame about the referee’s initial response and yellow card decision.

We were robbed at Anfield and at home to Crystal Palace, I’ll now put the draw at home to Bournemouth down to a bad day at the office by us.

We have had a decent start to the season and still have only been defeated once.

I believe the game at home to Manchester City and the 3-3 draw has been the catalyst to a new found confidence and resilience.

City will walk the league this season and we did nearly beat them….Haaland and all.

Elsewhere yesterday, I was reasonably happy that Spurs got beat off local rivals Arsenal, but over the moon with Trossard’s hat-trick at Anfield for Brighton.

Klopps Liverpool aren’t the team they were three years ago and I have now put them in the very catchable category, alongside Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs.

It’ll be interesting to see what Graham Potter achieves at Chelsea but Manchester City are a couple of years away for us.

It was noticeable that our trouncing of the Cottagers didn’t go down well last night with our Championship neighbours Sunderland, who huffed and puffed to a home draw against Preston North End.

Our former manager’s day was also spoilt at the Hawthorns, as West Brom succumbed to Swansea in the last minute. “You’re getting sacked in the morning” rang out all around the ground after Swansea’s winner.

The Baggies fans were well warned.

I have also recently been cheered by the fact that we seem to be on the recruitment drive globally.

The news we have signed rising prospect Garang Kuol was welcomed by all Toon fans I’m sure.

The new owners and management set-up here now are unrecognisable to the previous regime, who many elsewhere and especially more locally, wish we still had to hold us back.

That’s why I probably love the celebratory pictures so much after our wins.

Nah, it’s onwards and upwards for us lot and we are merely at the start.

A canny day again for yours truly and today I’m a happier man after a win and a good performance.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

