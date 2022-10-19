News

Watch Newcastle v Everton Live TV – The global channel listings for Wednesday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Everton Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (7.30pm (UK) kick-off). Newcastle United looking to make it six games unbeaten and build on form of seven points from the last trio of matches.

If you look to the end of this article, instructions on how if you live in the UK you can see this match tonight completely for free on Amazon Prime, as well as the other Premier League matches Amazon are showing this week.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Angola SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados Csport.tv

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Variety

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 3, Moja TV

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Burundi SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Cameroon SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Variety

Chad SuperSport Variety, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

Chile Star+

China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Migu

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Variety

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Congo DR SuperSport Variety

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Croatia Arena Sport 10 Croatia

Czech Republic Canal+ Sport 4, Nova Sport 4, Skylink

Denmark TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, TOD

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+

Egypt TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Eritrea SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Fiji Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Finland V Sport 1, Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Greece Nova Sports 6

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now Player, Now E, 624 Now Premier League 4

Iceland SíminnSport 4

India JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Vidio

Iran TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 6

Kuwait TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Libya beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Malaysia Astro Go

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Marshall Islands Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Mauritius SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Mayotte SuperSport Variety

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena Sport 3

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Namibia SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Nigeria SuperSport Variety

Niue Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

North Macedonia MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 3

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 4

Oman beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palau Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Palestine beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Csport.tv, Paramount+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports EXTRA 3

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Reunion SuperSport Variety

Rwanda SuperSport Variety

Saint Helena SuperSport Variety

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety

Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Serbia Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Csport.tv

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Singapore StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4

Slovakia Nova Sport 4, Skylink, Canal+ Sport 4

Slovenia Arena Sport 4 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Somalia TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety

South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Variety

South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Spain DAZN

Sudan beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, TOD

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Sweden V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Syria beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Thailand True Premier Football HD 5

Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Tonga Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam K+ CINE, VieON

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

Zambia SuperSport Variety

Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Everton Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

You can watch the Newcastle v Everton (Wednesday 19 Octobers 7.30pm kick-off) Live TV match for absolutely nothing (sign up HERE).

In their fourth season now, Amazon Prime are in the Premier League UK Live market and have the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures (this midweek and the Boxing Day matches).

Amazon Prime are offering a 30 day free trial to new customers and so if you sign up now, you would get to watch Newcastle v Everton.

If signing up now for the 30 day free trial, you would also be able to see these other Premier League matches for nothing on Amazon Prime:

Wednesday 19 October 2022

Bournemouth v Southampton (7.30pm)

Brentford v Chelsea (7.30pm)

Liverpool v West Ham (7.30pm)

Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm)

Man Utd v Tottenham (8.15pm)

Thursday 20 October 2022

Fulham v Aston Villa (7.30pm)

Leicester v Leeds (8.15pm)

Plus, you get the other benefits of Amazon Prime as listed below, including free postage when ordering goods from Amazon.

You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then can just cancel before you exceed the 30 days if you don’t want it to continue, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£8.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime.

As part of your free 30 day trial on Amazon Prime Video to watch Wednesday’s Newcastle United Premier League game against Everton, you will also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including:

Unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows

Movie and TV downloads to mobile or tablet to watch offline

Amazon Originals in HDR on living room devices

Exclusive, hit TV shows before they air on British television

Unlimited FREE One-Day Delivery on millions of items

A choice of over 500,000 titles through the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library

Unlimited photo storage with anywhere access to over 2 million songs on Prime Music

Click HERE to sign up for the Amazon Prime free 30 days offer.

(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United game live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs)

