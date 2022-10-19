Watch Newcastle v Everton Live TV – The global channel listings for Wednesday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Everton Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (7.30pm (UK) kick-off). Newcastle United looking to make it six games unbeaten and build on form of seven points from the last trio of matches.
If you look to the end of this article, instructions on how if you live in the UK you can see this match tonight completely for free on Amazon Prime, as well as the other Premier League matches Amazon are showing this week.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Angola SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Barbados Csport.tv
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Variety
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 3, Moja TV
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Brazil Star+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Burundi SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Cameroon SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Variety
Chad SuperSport Variety, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
Chile Star+
China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Migu
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Variety
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Congo DR SuperSport Variety
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Croatia Arena Sport 10 Croatia
Czech Republic Canal+ Sport 4, Nova Sport 4, Skylink
Denmark TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, TOD
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv
Ecuador Star+
Egypt TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Eritrea SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Fiji Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Finland V Sport 1, Elisa Viihde Viaplay
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Greece Nova Sports 6
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now Player, Now E, 624 Now Premier League 4
Iceland SíminnSport 4
India JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Vidio
Iran TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 6
Kuwait TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Libya beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malawi SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Malaysia Astro Go
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Marshall Islands Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Mauritius SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport Variety
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena Sport 3
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Namibia SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Nigeria SuperSport Variety
Niue Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
North Macedonia MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 3
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 4
Oman beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Palestine beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Csport.tv, Paramount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports EXTRA 3
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Reunion SuperSport Variety
Rwanda SuperSport Variety
Saint Helena SuperSport Variety
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety
Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Serbia Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Csport.tv
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Singapore StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4
Slovakia Nova Sport 4, Skylink, Canal+ Sport 4
Slovenia Arena Sport 4 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Somalia TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Variety
South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Spain DAZN
Sudan beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, TOD
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Sweden V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Syria beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Thailand True Premier Football HD 5
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Tonga Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam K+ CINE, VieON
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra
Zambia SuperSport Variety
Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Everton Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
You can watch the Newcastle v Everton (Wednesday 19 Octobers 7.30pm kick-off) Live TV match for absolutely nothing (sign up HERE).
In their fourth season now, Amazon Prime are in the Premier League UK Live market and have the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures (this midweek and the Boxing Day matches).
Amazon Prime are offering a 30 day free trial to new customers and so if you sign up now, you would get to watch Newcastle v Everton.
If signing up now for the 30 day free trial, you would also be able to see these other Premier League matches for nothing on Amazon Prime:
Wednesday 19 October 2022
Bournemouth v Southampton (7.30pm)
Brentford v Chelsea (7.30pm)
Liverpool v West Ham (7.30pm)
Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm)
Man Utd v Tottenham (8.15pm)
Thursday 20 October 2022
Fulham v Aston Villa (7.30pm)
Leicester v Leeds (8.15pm)
Plus, you get the other benefits of Amazon Prime as listed below, including free postage when ordering goods from Amazon.
You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then can just cancel before you exceed the 30 days if you don’t want it to continue, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£8.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime.
As part of your free 30 day trial on Amazon Prime Video to watch Wednesday’s Newcastle United Premier League game against Everton, you will also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including:
Unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows
Movie and TV downloads to mobile or tablet to watch offline
Amazon Originals in HDR on living room devices
Exclusive, hit TV shows before they air on British television
Unlimited FREE One-Day Delivery on millions of items
A choice of over 500,000 titles through the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library
Unlimited photo storage with anywhere access to over 2 million songs on Prime Music
Click HERE to sign up for the Amazon Prime free 30 days offer.
(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United game live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]