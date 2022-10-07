Watch Newcastle v Brentford Live TV – The global channel listings for this Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Brentford Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on that excellent 4-1 away win at Fulham that moved NUFC up to seventh in the table.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Barbados Csport.tv
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Bolivia Star+
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil Star+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Chad SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, DStv Now
Chile Star+
China Migu, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo DR SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 8 Croatia
Cyprus Nova Sports Start
Czech Republic Canal+ Sport 3, Skylink
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Djibouti TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Fiji Sky Sport NOW
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
Gabon SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ghana SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Greece Nova Sports Start
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong 623 Now Premier League 3, Now Player, Now E
Iceland SíminnSport 3, Viaplay Iceland
India JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Iraq beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sport NOW
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kuwait TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Libya beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mali SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico Paramount+
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Namibia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport NOW
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Niue Sky Sport NOW
North Macedonia MaxTV Go
Norway Viaplay Norway
Oman beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Panama Csport.tv, Paramount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Csport.tv
Sierra Leone SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Singapore StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport 3
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW
Somalia beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2
South Sudan TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now
Spain DAZN 3, DAZN
Sudan SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now
Swaziland SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Sweden V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Thailand True Premier Football HD 4
Togo SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Tonga Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN SPORTS MAX 1
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Arab Emirates TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
United States UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Brentford Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]