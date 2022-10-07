News

Watch Newcastle v Brentford Live TV – The global channel listings for this Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Brentford Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on that excellent 4-1 away win at Fulham that moved NUFC up to seventh in the table.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados Csport.tv

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Bolivia Star+

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Chad SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, DStv Now

Chile Star+

China Migu, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Congo DR SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Cyprus Nova Sports Start

Czech Republic Canal+ Sport 3, Skylink

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Djibouti TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport NOW

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Gabon SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Ghana SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Greece Nova Sports Start

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong 623 Now Premier League 3, Now Player, Now E

Iceland SíminnSport 3, Viaplay Iceland

India JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Iraq beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW

Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2

Kuwait TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Libya beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mali SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico Paramount+

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Namibia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport NOW

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Niue Sky Sport NOW

North Macedonia MaxTV Go

Norway Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palau Sky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Panama Csport.tv, Paramount+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saint Helena SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Serbia Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Csport.tv

Sierra Leone SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Singapore StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport 3

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW

Somalia beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2

South Sudan TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now

Spain DAZN 3, DAZN

Sudan SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now

Swaziland SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Sweden V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Thailand True Premier Football HD 4

Togo SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN SPORTS MAX 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Arab Emirates TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

United States UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Brentford Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

