Videos

Watch all four NUFC goals here – Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 match highlights

Watch the Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 match highlights below.

What a game!

So many incidents…VAR getting involved, yellow card turns to red, not to mention four goals for the black and whites (blue and golds) and Fulham scoring with their only effort on target.

These extended official Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 highlights telling the story.

As you will see, it could and should have been a lot more than four, but let’s not be greedy.

Hopefully saving a few of the goals they should have got, for future matches.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

(Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Capital fun for Eddie Howe and his players as they run riot – Read HERE)

