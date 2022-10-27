Opinion

Very important to read again what Bruno Guimaraes said when he signed for Newcastle United

It is now nine months since Bruno Guimaraes signed for Newcastle United.

Quite incredible, such has been his impact that it feels like he has already been at St James’ Park far far longer than that.

Kieran Trippier arriving as the new owners’ and Eddie Howe’s first signing, had given Newcastle fans such a shot of confidence. However, he had a strong connection to Eddie Howe (Trippier bought by him when at Burnley) and growing up in Bury during the Keegan and Sir Bobby NUFC eras, would have understood just what a monster of a club Newcastle United could potentially be.

For Bruno Guimaraes, a very different proposition.

To have a current 24 year old Brazil international midfielder willing to commit to a club that were at the bottom of the Premier League with less than half a season to go, well, that was some sales job that the people at Newcastle United did. Convincing the Lyon star just what could be possible down the line…

Bruno Guimaraes speaking for the first time after signing for Newcastle United at the end of the January 2022 transfer window:

“We are going to be a club with big power in world football.

“The owners were very up front [when we had talks], that this season the idea is to stay in the Premier League.

“However, in the future, the main objective in the seasons to come, is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League.

“I’m very happy and I’d like to thank the fans for their affection and all the messages they sent me.

“I hope we can have a great second half of the season.

“I’m really excited, it has always been my dream to play in the Premier League.

“This is a club with a fascinating project, great tradition and passionate fans.

“I’m 100% focused on doing my best and my objective [this season] is to remain in the Premier League, we know it is difficult, but we have a really good team and we have made some good signings this season.

“I’m aiming to go to the World Cup [in Qatar in November / December] and fans can be rest assured that I will give my all on the pitch.

“It is very very beautiful this stadium [St James Park] and I am very happy to be here.”

The reality was that Newcastle United were in massive trouble when Bruno Guimaraes signed, the damage done by Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce was immense. Especially when the then new owners and Eddie Howe had to come in mid-season and tackle the most pressing crisis, which was surviving the 2021/22 season and ensuring Newcastle United would remain a Premier League club.

Bruno Guimaraes was under no illusions either, the new signing knowing full well that Newcastle United staying in the Premier League was no foregone conclusion. I don’t have any doubts, having observed his behaviour / character on and off the pitch these past nine months, that even if the very worst had happened and Newcastle had gone down, Bruno would have definitely stayed and helped in the rebuilding.

The Brazil international midfielder declared, ‘we know it is difficult, but we have a really good team and we have made some good signings this season.’ Well he was definitely proved right on that count, Eddie Howe having proved especially with the players that he’d inherited, that many of them were capable of far better than they’d been allowed to show under the shambolic Steve Bruce.

Bruno Guimaraes insisted that when he did get the chance to play that, ‘fans can be rest assured that I will give my all on the pitch.’ Bruno absolutely correct on this one as well, he has been truly inspirational and is the heartbeat of the team.

Whilst all the initial focus was on staying up last season, the 24 year old insisted that Newcastle United could be a big power in world football and said that the NUFC owners had assured him that, ‘the main objective in the seasons to come, is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League.’

Well…this bit was the one that had our many enemies (journalists, pundits, rival fans) laughing uncontrollably, at the bottom of the Premier League and managed by ‘The fella that got Bournemouth relegated’ and whilst Newcastle fans could see a very significant improvement in performances since Eddie Howe’s arrival, the actual results hadn’t reflected that.

The Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe had sold Bruno Guimaraes a vision of what could be possible in seasons to come and he very much bought into it.

A big call for a 24 year who was dreaming of going to the Qatar World Cup finals ten months later. Only a few weeks ahead of that tournament now and Bruno Guimaraes is now nailed on to be part of that Brazil squad and the only question at this point is whether he will start the tournament in the starting eleven or on the bench.

Incredibly it is only six months since Bruno Guimaraes made his first start at St James’ Park, a 1-0 win over Wolves in April. Whilst it was only a month earlier in March when the Brazilian got his first NUFC start ever, scoring an astonishing backheel volley to win the game at Southampton.

Eddie Howe playing an absolute blinder in managing Bruno’s integration into both Newcastle United and the Premier League.

The rewards have been immense in return, the 27 Newcastle United matches that Bruno Guimaraes has played in, have seen 17 wins, with five draws and just five defeats. Newcastle winning an astonishing 63% of games that the midfielder has appeared in.

Newcastle United had the third best form in the second half (final 19 games) of the 2021/22 Premier League season, now NUFC are fourth in the table and could go as high as third if winning against Villa on Saturday.

As well as his all round excellent play, Bruno Guimaraes in his 20 Premier League starts has been directly involved in 10 goals, scoring seven and three assists.

Bruno Guimaraes was ridiculed when making those aspirational comments when joining Newcastle United nine months ago.

However, our enemies aren’t laughing now, instead it is fear that stalks them, sobbing along with certain ‘elite’ clubs and their fans, saying now how unfair it is that Newcastle United are threatening to be competitive, instead of knowing their place and remaining in the decade and a half coma that Mike Ashley had slipped the club into.

Nothing is certain of course in terms of what happens in terms of results on the pitch but…what is absolutely certain is that those who own and work for Newcastle United are totally committed to trying to make our football club become the best it can be, on and off the pitch.

Bring it on.

