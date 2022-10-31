Opinion

Valuations of Eddie Howe’s 8 Newcastle United signings now – Update

A lot has been said about the Newcastle United signings made since the new owners took over 12 months ago.

Altogether, eight new players added to the squad since the takeover and then Eddie Howe took over as the Head Coach.

Two transfer windows so far and eight Newcastle United signings made in 2022.

Most of the coverage has surrounded the fact that £200m+ has been committed on these new recruits.

However, rather than how much you spend, the most important thing is who the cash is paid out for and their impact on the team, as well as whether or not these Newcastle United players prove to also be assets that increase in value.

In recent years, as well as the usual suspects, we have seen the likes of Everton and Aston Villa spend serious amounts of money, yet you look at their teams / squads and struggle to match up the amounts of cash paid out, compared to the talent on the pitch.

So here is my analysis on the eight Newcastle United signings made by Eddie Howe and the new owners, with my guesstimates (something is only worth what somebody else will pay…) on what they are now valued at, compared to what NUFC paid for them.

I have gone with what I consider conservative / realistic estimates of their values at the end of October 2022.

I have included each player’s current age and the most commonly reported transfer fees that were paid by NUFC, these figures the guaranteed transfer fees and not including future add-ons.

Kieran Trippier – £12m (Aged 32)

What a player and captain.

I think pound for pound most definitely the best of the eight signings.

Yes, he is now 32, but I bet at least one or two of the usual suspects (Tottenham for sure) are regretting not going for him in January.

Whilst his value to Newcastle United is far more than this figure, I would say that if for any bizarre reason NUFC were willing to sell Trippier in January (2023), he would be worth at least £15m of anybody’s money. No sign of him slowing up at all, whilst his deliveries into the box, in open play and set-pieces, are a joy.

Chris Wood – £25m (Aged 30)

The NUFC signing that gets ridiculed by many outsiders but that take on Chris Wood is a complete joke.

Newcastle paid over the odds as that was the only way to get a ready to go Premier League striker once Wilson was injured against Man Utd on 27 Dec 2021. His release clause £25m and Burnley wouldn’t have sold for a penny less. The sale of Wood was surely the key factor in their relegation as Burnley only relegated on final day, when losing to Newcastle…

In 15 Chris Wood starts, Newcastle picked up an amazing 29 points last season, worth every penny.

Newcastle paid that £25m release clause when he was probably worth around £12m-£15m, if that had been a normal summer window.

I think that if Newcastle did decide to sell Chris Wood this coming January, I reckon somebody would pay at least £8m for a striker who scored double figures in each of his four full PL seasons before coming to Newcastle United.

Bruno Guimaraes – £35m (Aged 24)

Pure quality. Of the 28 Premier League matches he has played in, Newcastle have won 18 of them, an amazing 64% ratio.

The sky is the limit for the midfielder and when you look at summer deals such as Liverpool’s £85m for Nunez, Chelsea’s £75m for Fofana, or Man City’s £100m for Grealish in summer 2021, I think any valuation for Bruno would now have to start at the £100m mark, as a minimum. Central midfield is such a key area and having become a real goal threat (10 direct goal involvements in 21 PL starts) on top of his all action displays, he is a top PL player with a valuation to match.

Dan Burn – £13m (Aged 30)

Now getting wider recognition but Newcastle fans have seen a real class act from the start, the Big Lad from Blyth who plays every Newcastle United match like it could be his last.

Brighton didn’t want to sell and it was only the fact it was the team he supported, which made them accept they couldn’t hold the defender back.

Part of the best defence in the Premier League currently, in Burn’s 29 appearances Newcastle have only let in more than one goal on four occasions.

In his favoured central defence position, the Geordie defender could still play for at least probably the next three and a half years in the Premier League.

Looking at what other defenders go for, I don’t see why you can’t be sticking at least another £5m on what Newcastle paid, so my current valuation for Dan Burn would be minimum £18m.

Matt Targett – £12m (Aged 27)

An absolute star last season when on loan and Newcastle United lucky to have agreed the £12m fee as part of that loan spell, if they wanted to make it permanent.

Matt Targett unlucky with a niggling injury this season and especially unlucky with the form of this current outstanding back form, keeping him out of the team.

I think after his Newcastle performances last season, any number of Premier League teams would have seen £15m as a bargain fee for Targett, so I will take that as his current value, though that could / would grow for sure if getting back into the team and impressing.

Nick Pope – £10m (Aged 30)

Like the rest of you, I never realised just how good Pope was, despite his very impressive stats whilst playing for a poor to average Burnley side.

The £10m summer fee was an absolute steal, quite staggering.

You see the crazy money spent on keepers these days and wonder just how Eddie Howe managed to get this cheap as chips deal done.

In his position, easy to see Nick Pope having at least another six or seven years left at the top, for a keeper the age 30 is pretty much when they are usually at their peak.

As for current valuation, going for a very conservative £30m but I think in reality is worth far more. Only ten goals conceded in thirteen Premier League matches, the best in the top tier, with only Ederson matching his six clean sheets.

Sven Botman – £35m (Aged 22)

What a unit!

An absolutely brilliant defender and his passing / ability on the ball at a similar level for a defender.

Once again going on the side of caution and putting his valuation now at a starting point of £60m.

Has already won Ligue 1 as a 20/21 year old and then impressed in the Champions League, now doing the same in the Premier League. If he keeps this form going all season, Botman will be easily worth far more than that current conservative £60m estimate.

Alexander Isak – £59m (Aged 23)

Only three starts but two goals already.

I think we have still seen more than enough to know this is a striker with talent and real pace.

However, I think only fair to stick with that original £59m spent three months ago as still being his current value.

Total Valuations of the eight Newcastle United signings:

A total of £201m paid out by Newcastle for the eight players.

My total valuations on their price tags now, £305m for the eight Newcastle United signings.

(Loris Karius wasn’t included as he is just a short-term signing as cover, whilst Garang Kuol won’t officially become a Newcastle United player until the January 2023 window opens)

