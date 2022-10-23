Opinion

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – United are back! Just look at that Premier League table

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2, the scoreboard at the final whistle.

The thing is as well, Newcastle United ABSOLUTELY deserved this.

NUFC by far the better team, Spurs had a bit of pressure early on and a few shots dealt with well by Nick Pope…however, for the final two thirds of the match or more it was Newcastle United in the ascendancy.

Eddie Howe, what can you say?

An absolutely brilliant job done, both today and indeed, ever since he arrived to try and clear up the carnage left by the shameful Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

This was Premier League match number 39 for Eddie Howe at Newcastle and yet again, despite playing away to one of the self-appointed elite, the NUFC Head Coach went with the very brave high press. As I say, early on Spurs had some joy breaking through the lines, but struggled more and more as the game went on, whilst pressing so high paid massive dividends up front. Indeed, both goals came due to United playing so high on the pitch and pressing the opposition.

An absolutely quality 30 yard left foot finish from Callum Wilson and what can you say about Miggy?

Six Premier League goals so far this season and five in five this month!

It was a real team effort as always though and what a fabulous sight the usual group photo (see above) was, after the final whistle.

Even better to look at, the Premier League table on Sunday night…

Newcastle United now face Aston Villa (home), Southampton (away) and Chelsea (home) before breaking for the World Cup (a League Cup match against Palace also just before Chelsea).

Newcastle now top four and with something really to hold onto.

United are back!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

