Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Another crack at the “big six” today and after having been robbed at Anfield and a credible draw at Old Trafford, it was down to London to see if we could push into the top four courtesy of Spurs’ wonky form.

The team news was relatively promising, with the only change being Murphy for Willock, with Joelinton presumably pushing up to the left wing to accommodate Willock, Longstaff and Bruno as the midfield three.

The first half started ominously, with a poor pass from Trippier being intercepted, leading to a Son shot relatively easily gathered by Pope.

Another couple of minutes later and another interception led to another Son shot, this time nestling on the top of the net.

Newcastle responding well with a great curved pass putting Joelinton through, only to be bundled into by Royal, with the resulting corner being stabbed away. Even for the next few minutes but then more nerves jangling as a Son shot is only just stopped by Pope, with Trippier on hand to stop the resulting shot dribbling in.

No real clear cut chances following this, closest being a speculative effort from outside the box by Almiron, and some penalty box pinball from a Spurs corner coming to nothing.

Just before the half hour mark though, sloppy play from Longstaff leading to Kane straight through on goal, with a good save from Pope denying Spurs taking the lead.

Not a minute later, an absolute howler from Lloris gifting Wilson a chance, running straight into him after chesting the ball down, with the striker lofting the ball into the empty net. Arbitrary VAR check later and the goal is given!

Wilson looking to double the lead a few minutes later but Longstaff’s touch on his lay-off is too heavy, allowing Spurs to clear.

Newcastle in the ascendancy now, with another hospital pass from Lloris allowing Longstaff to nod down to Almiron, who breezes past Sessegnon and Lenglet, cooling slotting under the keeper to double Newcastle’s lead before the break!

The second half opened with Newcastle really putting the pressure on Spurs, with Joelinton, Trippier and Longstaff all looping balls into the area, Royal getting away with a somewhat sketchy handball shout from a Joelinton header. The corner leading to Joelinton and Wilson both having shots blocked with Spurs barely hanging on.

That being said, one counter attack and a corner later, Kane managed to shovel the ball over the line, giving Spurs a glimmer of hope.

Following the goal, Spurs beginning to grow into the game and putting extra pressure on Newcastle, with a succession of corners successfully defended. Very even as the half went on, with both teams having no clear chances for a good while.

Getting into the final five minutes and Spurs pressing desperately forward as a Dier header glanced wide, offside though.

Continuing desperate lumps forward by Spurs being defended well as the final whistle approaches, a final succession of scrappy fouls and that was that.

Magpies in the top four!

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

Capitalise on the mistakes

Lloris made some howlers today but it takes a well organised and switched on team to exploit them.

Both Wilson and Longstaff’s positioning had them ready to pounce on the loose balls from the Spurs keeper and credit needs to be given to the coaching, for making them ready to pounce on opposition errors.

Up there where we belong

No one can say now that we don’t belong in the Europe-chasing pack.

With another great performance against a traditional “big six” team showing that this is not just a fluke.

With some more building and a few more signings, who knows where the ceiling is?

Big Joe’s big performance

It’s already been said so many times…but what a transformation from the big man.

From a flop striker to a dynamic box-to-box runner.

Today his crossing and wing play another highlighted part of his game.

He really has become undroppable.

Almost worried that he’ll be called up for the World cup and have us sweating over his fitness…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

