Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Eddie Howe and his players knowing that a win today would mean a place in the top four.

Early pressure from the home side BUT once Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron put United 2-0 up, there was only going to be one winner. Even though you are always going to feel the nerves even though Nick Pope didn’t make a serious save in the second half…

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A fully deserved three point after an exceptional away performance.

“Wilson and Almiron with exceptional finishes but what about the performances of Longstaff, Pope, Botman and of course Bruno.

“I still can’t quite believe it.

“The way we are competing with the top sides in the league on a regular basis is a joy to watch.

“Long may it continue.”

Brian Standen:

“Champions league…who’s having a laugh?

“Stand aside so called big boys.

“We are coming through!

“Brilliant team display!”

Jamie Smith:

“This could well be a critical result.

“To come here and win to move into the top four is the stuff of fantasy.

“Once again the first half was far superior, with Kane’s goal making for a nervous second half.

“But we held on with the outstanding game management that has been a bit of a theme.

“A few weeks ago, the next 2 games would have looked like bankers, but while Villa and Southampton have both picked up a bit, there is a golden chance to cement that top four place ahead of the World Cup.

“I mean, can you believe it?”

GToon:

“Get in!

“What did I say about winning against the septic six.

“What a performance from the lads and what a bizarre performance from the home team.

“Forget all the talking points etc etc the defining moment for me was midway through the first half, after we’d scored. Trippier is stood still with the ball still next to him.

“I thought there must be a free kick or a stoppage of some kind but it wasn’t, it was tactical mastermind Conte instructing his players to give us all the time in the world on the ball.

“Hilarious.

“Now I understand some of the comments from the Spurs fans before the game.”

Billy Miller:

“I literally don’t fear any game this season but I thought this one would be trickier than Old Trafford.

“I was confident we could sneak a draw.

“Surprised and jubilant to be celebrating a victory. Well deserved too.

“Win against Villa and I think Howe is guaranteed Manager of the Month.

“Miggy and Bruno will be strong contenders for Player of the Month too.

“What a month, what a team, what a time to support this club.”

David Punton:

“Capital gains!

“We’ve gone to Spurs and given them a good beating.

“An amazing away day as Eddie Howe continues to turn water into wine.

“A brilliant first half.

“Two goals from Wilson and Miggy. Dreamland.

“Kane halves the deficit and it’s a nerve shredder, but the best defence in the league held on, for 3 of the biggest points.

“Make no mistake, this is a tough place to go.

“Howe has got this club purring.

“We keep going!”

Paul Patterson:

“Wow. Wow and Wow.

“Special from this set of players.

“That’s it. All I can say.

“Have a great week Newcastle fans.”

Nat Seaton:

“WHAT A WIN!!!!

“In the top 4 after an absolutely brilliant performance.

“A thoroughly deserved victory away against a team sitting third in the league who had won their previous 5 home games this season.

“I’m buzzing, this just doesn’t happen to us.

“I can’t get enough of watching this team!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

