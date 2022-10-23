Opinion

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked |Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2.

What a team this is. What a win this was. Deserved, in my opinion, away to a Champions League side.

Now we are in a Champions League position!

We were organised, resilient and skillful. It’s a long time since Newcastle have had a squad this united, this committed, this positive.

We look like we belong in this sort of company and it’s no fluke that we find ourselves in the top four.

Even when we ran out of steam (we’ve fielded more-or-less the same team three times in a week, the weather was dreadful and the Spurs pitch is huge) we gritted our teeth and saw the game out.

Compliments all round, from the coaching staff, to the subs, to the crowd.

(I watched the game with my Spurs-supporting son-in-law. So Some of the below will be influenced by his observations)

Nick Pope – 8

Didn’t have too much to do for most of the game but did well when called upon

Kieran Trippier – 8

Didn’t think this was his best game but he still gets an 8.

It seems mad that we signed someone this good when we were that bad.

Sven Botman – 8

Playing like he’s had five years in the Premier League.

Positionally astute, good on the ball. Could turn into a special player.

Fabian Schar – 8

There was a time when his place in the side wasn’t assured, but that time is long gone, a superb player in defence and in transition.

Dan Burn – 8

I’m not sure why Dan Burn works as a left back…but he does. Another great performance

Sean Longstaff – 8

Grafted all game and had a few good touches.

Not the best quality player we have but no complaints today.

Bruno Guimaraes – 9

What a player. What a man.

He could have stayed at home with his new baby but chose to play.

Spurs tried to crowd him out but he always found space.

Ran out of steam – unsurprisingly after becoming a dad this week, but he’ll get a few days off now, he deserves them.

Joelinton – 9

Belting game. Strong, competitive, physical, and a bit of creativity.

Miguel Almiron – 9

Miggy’s on fire and their defence was terrified.

Lenglet – terrified. Sessignon – terrified. And he scored a beauty.

Callum Wilson – 9

Great goal, which I felt sure they’d try to disallow.

Ran all day. And no injuries.

If we keep him fit, we’ll have a great season

Joe Willock – 8

Some good flourishes. Seemed to enjoy himself. Subbed off

SUBS

Jacob Murphy – 6

Subbed on to bring a bit of energy. I thought he did well.

Chris Wood – 6

Subbed on to hold the ball up, did it well. Took the sting out of things.

Jonjo Shelvey – 4

Subbed on to start his comeback from injury. Looked rusty but good to see him back.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

