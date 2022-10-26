Opinion

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 massive win through the eyes of an 11 year old

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October (4.30pm)

(ED: Chuks is eleven years old, another great article from him.)

It was Sunday morning and I just came back from getting my fresh hair trim. You know if you know, you know.

We left and it was a boring journey to Kings Cross.

We get there and we have a great chat and as always, he has a pint.

We got back on the tube and it was hot as always.

We got there, Seven Sisters and amen his mate has had surgery on his knee, so no walking and the bus is next for us.

At the stadium and boy is it amazing.

Our stadium does need an upgrade looking at it now. Everyone will agree with me on that one.

Everyone singing Bruno in the middle. That is just normal for us now, trying to get a beer and some sweets isn’t it.

Seats are great, glass screen separating us from Spurs fans who are in hospitality. What idiots, just to be intimidated by our singing.

Some were friendly but one woman was an idiot, she was so annoying.

Callum Wilson goal was amazing but just to say, Almiron is amazing. We give thanks to Jack Grealish for that.

What is our defence doing letting Harry Kane score far post?

Apart from that, our defence was on point, amazing.

End of the game we applaud and head home, great start to the half-term holiday!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe believes this performance to be his finest hour (and a half) with Newcastle United (so far…) – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – United are back! Just look at that Premier League table – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer absolutely calls it right – Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

