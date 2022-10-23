Newsletter

Time for Newcastle United to step up and seize the day

8 hours ago
32 comments
Saturday evening and admittedly, a little worse for wear.

Just back from a couple of pints with Mrs Matt and I’m thinking, now is the time for Newcastle United to step up and seize the day.

LiVARpool losing at Forest, Man United and Chelsea drawing thanks to Casemiro’s last gasp equaliser.

Leaving the Premier League table looking like this ahead of Sunday…

Premier League Table 23 October 2022

Newcastle United could be fourth by Sunday teatime (that’s 6pm or so for those with right wing tendencies).

For those of us from more traditional backgrounds, remember the days when England kicked off in some far flung corner of Eastern Europe at 4pm.

John Motson would say “for those of you just coming home from work the score is…..” and I used to think, because my old man finished his shift at 4 pm, who the hell is just coming home from work now!

Anyway I digress…..

Back to Sunday and let’s hope we craft a win.

Nothing to be afraid of.

In nice guy Eddie we trust.

HTL.

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey

