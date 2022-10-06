News

Thomas Frank confirms two key players are going to miss playing against ‘dynamic’ Newcastle United

Thomas Frank has revealed that Brentford will be without two key players for the trip to Newcastle.

Their Captain, Pontus Jansson, misses with a hamstring injury he picked up last weekend.

Whilst club record signing Keane Lewis-Potter has a foot injury.

At his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Thomas Frank having this to say about Brentford’s next opponents:

“There is no doubt that Newcastle United are aiming to be a top six side in the future.

“Eddie Howe, his staff and players, have done a very good job so far.

“Last year they stabilised the club and this year they have only lost to Liverpool.

“Eddie Howe has made them much more front-footed and aggressive.

“They press much more and they are very organised in that pressure.

“On the ball they look very dynamic.

“The way they play and run behind the opponent is very impressive.

“I like the way that they play.

“They look very strong, dynamic, physical, aggressive.

“St James’ Park is one of the most difficult grounds to go to, but we are up for the challenge and we will go out there with the best intentions of getting three points”

