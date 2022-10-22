Opinion

This Newcastle United fan witnessed something he hadn’t seen for many a year

On the 19th of October 2022 at St James’ Park, I was Perched in the Leazes corner, eagerly awaiting kick off with a mix of excitement and moderate concern.

The excitement is a recent thing born out of the takeover from this time last year.

The concern? This could be attributed to “butterflies”. It has been a while since this sort of nervous feeling had come over me but every now and then with football, I can be a big girl’s blouse and not feel right about an upcoming game.

The concern was purely based of tired bodies and fixtures catching up with a relatively small squad of players already carrying some knocks and injuries. The excitement was an old almost forgotten emotion but it’s now starting to catch back on. Big style.

This Newcastle United fan witnessing something he hadn’t seen for many a year.

The “fella that got Bournemouth relegated” has really proved that (almost) overnight, things can change for the better with a shift to front foot football and a high press, as apposed to hoofing the ball in the vague direction of Allan Saint-Maximin and hoping he can do something out of the blue.

At the time of writing we are nine points clear of the relegation zone and just nine off top spot. We have four more games (not including the Crystal Palace cup game) before the mid-season break for the World Cup and this could prove a handy stoppage for this team.

The chance to get bodies back in the form of Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin, as well as giving some well worn players a breather, will be a great platform to push on in the second half of the season when hostilities resume on Boxing day against Leicester City.

Eddie Howe and his backroom team have got this bunch of players playing some quite remarkable stuff.

The flicks and tricks in the first half against Everton and the flowing football was a joy to behold. It’s been a long time since I was getting up off my seat and turning away in despair as chances were going begging, before Miggy Almirons spectacular winner.

In years gone by we’d have to watch half a dozen games to see the amount of chances we are now creating every match and against a varying quality of opposition. It doesn’t seem to matter if you’re a team down the bottom or a team with talent and titles to their name, Howe seems to have his side ready to match whatever comes our way.

This has transformed our fortunes, not just with performances on the pitch, but in our points tally and overall league position. In the last four games alone we have witnessed ten goals with only two conceded, including a more than handy draw away at Old Trafford, a place where you’d snap someone’s hands off for a point. We mixed it up with Liverpool away and gave likely Champions Manchester City a fright at St James’ with some great football on display.

We are currently sat on 18 points after just 11 games. When did we get to 18 points last season? By some strange coincidence it was also Everton at home, incredibly on the 8th February, six months into the season and 22 games in. Just read that back. This is progress, real progress, astonishing progress.

The Everton game was a real eye opener for me. Coming out of the ground singing “Na na na na na na na na, Miggy Almiron, Almiron, Miggy Almiron . .” won’t get old. I shall not get tired of chanting “Bruno, Bruno” after yet another great passage of play from the Brazilian.

Be it the rebirth of fellow Brazilian Joelinton, the progress of Sean Longstaff, the great work of Joe Willock, some Phillipe Albert-esque performances from Fabian Schar, swashbuckling attacking runs of Kieran Trippier, the list of delights is endless and it was all on display against Everton. Tougher challenges undoubtedly remain but it’s proving one hell of an enjoyable ride with songs sung and smiles on faces.

We have a little way to go before we match the standards of the class of 1992-1996 or 2001-04 but Wednesday night indicated to me that we are seeing the return of The Entertainers…

