Opinion

This leads me to think first Newcastle United win of the season against Septic Six is just around corner

The result on Wednesday night reminded me of a couple of previous times we have had Newcastle 1 Everton 0 scorelines and the importance of those results.

The first 1-0 was the first ever Newcastle United win in the Premier League. It was back in 93 and we’d lost to Spurs at home, Coventry away and got a draw at Manyoo.

The Everton home game was a midweek game (Wednesday 25 August 1993) and we were all hopeful of getting the three points, despite being without Beardsley (more Merseyside violence but this time in a friendly).

As luck would have it, a deflected shot from his replacement Malcolm Allen looped over that miserable git Neville Southall and into the Gallowgate goal. At last we had a win and the “entertainment” could begin, as Sky would later put it.

The second Newcastle 1 Everton 0 was a couple of years later, when Sir Les put us ahead but then Beresford got sent off for dragging Kanchelskis back near the halfway line. There was a long time still to play but we saw the game out and maybe proved we could defend and hold a lead. I think we started to believe we could go places after that game.]

And now we have our latest 1-0.

Although most people believed we would win, I must admit I thought it might be difficult and we might draw, or even worse. There’s always a game where things don’t click and I thought it would happen on Wednesday night.

The reason for this is that I think we have rode our luck over the last few games and not played as well as results might suggest. I thought we lacked imagination and energy against Bournemouth and were lucky to get the penalty, as there was no need for him to handle the cross. We might have cleaned Fulham up but again that red card challenge gave us the advantage that we made the most of.

The Brentford game was quite close until we got sparked into life with an offside goal that might have been difficult to recover from, if Toney hadn’t been off.

That leads us to the manyoo game where I expected us to take the game to them after they had played on the Thursday and yet it was us that looked leggy as the game wore on.

So in my mind, we seemed to be heading for a fall, but it didn’t happen and credit to the lads for ensuring it didn’t, because the one thing to come out of these games is that we are a tough team to beat.

Countless times I looked at our team as Everton tried to advance and I saw clear lines of midfield and defence spread across the pitch, covering every possible forward pass and players who instinctively knew to press “their player” when he got the ball.

It’s like Eddie said about helping the players positionally. He certainly knows how to get the best out of his players and teach them how to defend properly.

From expecting the worst on Wednesday night, I’m just waiting for that first win against one the septic six this season, as it’s just around the corner I reckon.

