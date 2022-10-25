Opinion

The truth about the 8 Newcastle United signings made so far by Eddie Howe and the new owners

I think now is the perfect time for a reality check on the Newcastle United signings made so far.

A look at the work done these past two transfer windows by Eddie Howe and the new NUFC owners, as they look to repair the damage done over the course of a near decade and a half of the previous owner.

I was sparked into writing this after reading the excellent ‘Newcastle United – The myth about money’ article by Rich Wilcock on Monday.

He analysed the improvement Eddie Howe has brought about in so many players who were already at the club, so I thought I would build on that and add my comments on the Newcastle United signings made in 2022, who have been added to that squad which Howe inherited.

Nick Pope

Bought for a low fee from a club just relegated.

Nobody else came in for him and nobody thought it would change our fortunes.

Kieran Trippier

Bought for a low fee but on decent wages.

None of the big clubs came in for him as they thought he was too old and not worth the money.

Let’s face it, if any of the clubs offering champions league footy had come in for him, he would have been daft not to go there…but they didn’t and he chose us.

Chris Wood

We needed a Premier League striker (after Callum Wilson’s injury – 27 December 2021 v Man Utd) and hopefully goals and met his transfer fee.

It was a relatively low fee (by Premier League standards these days) and other clubs could have easily done the same – but they

Matt Targett

Seen as surplus to requirements by Villa who went and spent double on Digne who didn’t fancy coming to us and our “relegation battle”.

Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal were apparently interested but obviously not that interested.

We paid a lot for him and he is now worth three times that amount, but again, any number of clubs could have signed him.

Big Dan Burn

This was a good bit of business for us and Brighton.

At 29 we paid a decent amount for a player who wanted to play for us.

Again, no other club challenged us for his signature.

Sven Botman

We had competition from AC Milan for him but he was convinced by our project and the chance to play in our league.

Again, any top club could have pinched him from us but they didn’t.

Alexander Isak

A few clubs were mentioned but I think this is maybe the only time we have shown our financial muscle, as we met a high fee other clubs were not willing to match.

So there you have it. A group of players not wanted by their clubs, a couple of decent buys any club could have made and maybe one expensive buy.

However, the real influence is Eddie Howe.

All of these players have come in and made a difference.

They have all improved and are all benefiting from the coaching of Eddie and his team.

When you add in the crowd value, then you have the atmosphere Eddie says he tells his players they can play in.

