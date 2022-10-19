Opinion

The stats smash it and say it all – Newcastle 1 Everton 0

Just look at the stats!

Yes, the most important one of all says 1-0 to the good guys.

However, scrape below that and it shows just how good Newcastle United were, on a day when they weren’t good at all, in many ways.

A shot count of sixteen v one in Newcastle’s favour, whilst Everton didn’t have a single effort on target all game, NUFC with four.

As for corners, it was eight v two with United dominating in that respect as well.

Though maybe surprisingly for some – considering those stats detailed above, possession was 50% each, split right down the middle.

The thing is, this is a very different Newcastle United these days.

Under Eddie Howe, this Newcastle team can win via a variety of ways.

At times it is great football, other times it is great character, discipline and organisation.

I’m sure plenty of Newcastle United fans will have came away from tonight’s match and be astounded that Everton didn’t have a single effort on target. Indeed, they only had one shot of any kind and that was a Calvert-Lewin header that was yards over the bar.

I think it is just in our DNA as Newcastle fans to expect the opposition to score, hence you come away after a match like this thinking Everton were far more dangerous than the reality.

The thing is, even when Everton looked to be more adventurous in the second half and did play some neat football at times, the Newcastle players never allowed it to be any more than that.

Every player worked so so hard, even though I think this was a game where I think fatigue and injuries did catch up with us a little bit. Credit to everybody out on that pitch for ensuring that this fatigue and injury list didn’t then lead to chances and goals.

Even in the six minutes of added time, the home players pressed so high and so well, the ball invariably ended up with Pickford hurriedly booting it aimlessly up-field and the likes of the excellent Botman heading it back towards the former Mackem keeper, or the ball just running through to Nick Pope.

A fifth clean sheet for Pope on a night when he didn’t have a save to make, though he swept well behind his defence a few times and dealt with all balls into the box.

What Newcastle United did tonight, in terms of strangling the opposition on a night when you (NUFC) aren’t playing great yourselves, is only possible when you have a super fit team / squad.

If we were back in the Steve Bruce holiday camp days, the players tonight would have been on their knees early in the second half/ Instead they finished the game just as strongly as they looked at any time in the 90 minutes.

It wasn’t that Newcastle didn’t play some nice football, more a case of it only coming in flashes, apart from the 10 or 15 minutes around the goal, when if they had gone to 2-0 at that point when well on top, it may indeed have been a better spectacle and more convincing scoreline.

However, a job well done and we move on to Sunday. Hopefully energy levels restored by then as they face Spurs away.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Almiron 31

Newcastle United:

Everton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 50% (41%) Newcastle 50% (59%)

Total shots were Everton 1 (1) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Everton 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Everton 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Tony Harrington

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton (Willock 45), Murphy (Anderson 72), Almiron (Fraser 73), Wilson (Wood 87)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Lewis

