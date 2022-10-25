Opinion

The Premier League ‘Big Seven’ – The 9 months and 30 match form guide

A lot of talk now about a ‘Big Seven’ in the Premier League.

Should Newcastle United be seen as a club who could / should already be added to the self-appointed six?

Or, is that all a bit premature?

Well, one thing to make clear, is that when we are discussing a possible Premier League ‘Big Seven’, the debate around Newcastle United is not just about the dozen PL matches they have played this season.

Number of points each of the Premier League ‘Big Seven’ have accumulated in their last 30 matches:

72 Man City

67 Liverpool

62 Arsenal

58 Newcastle United

58 Tottenham

54 Chelsea

47 Man Utd

As you can see, these past nine months and 30 games, put Eddie Howe’s Mags right in the middle of ‘Big Seven’ clubs when it comes to results.

Newcastle United had the third best Premier League form over the entire second half of last season.

Then as things stand now in the top tier, Newcastle are sitting fourth in the table.

At times, certain clubs can put a handful of results together, sometimes a few more than that, but when you are maintaining this kind of form over 30 games / nine months, that is a little different.

Using these past 30 Premier League clubs for each of the seven clubs, is only giving Eddie Howe a nine PL games settling in period after taking over a team who were bottom of the league.

The thing is as well, the consistency of underlying statistics massively backs up the idea that Eddie Howe’s impact is not going to be any kind of a shortlived thing. Especially when so many key players (Bruno, Wilson, Isak, Botman, Pope, ASM, Trippier etc) have not started a serious number of these 30 games.

The last 30 Premier League games record for Newcastle shows 17 wins, 7 draws, 6 defeats.

Remarkably, in 26 of these last 30 PL matches, Newcastle have conceded one or zero goals.

In 12 of the 30 matches keeping clean sheets, in another 14 conceding just one.

The exceptions were 5-1 at Spurs last season, two Man City matches – 5-0 away from home and 3-3 at St James’ Park, then that dodgy 2-1 late late defeat at Anfield.

Eddie Howe has confounded his critics by building such a solid defensive base, before then adding more and more attacking emphasis as time has gone on. A high press and Newcastle United always looking to get on the front foot. All of this whilst having to deal with injuries to key players.

Who knows what the ceiling will prove to be, or even if a ceiling will actually exist for this new Newcastle United set-up moving forward.

