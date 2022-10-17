Opinion

The Manchester United fear factor is now long gone

Another Monday and another Newcastle United game unbeaten, issue for me is having been in London most of last week I didn’t go to Manchester United on Sunday, so of course I will be going to Spurs on Sunday won’t I…?

Err no, I have an appointment in Glasgow with the one and only Billy Idol, he is one to tick off my bucket list and I really can’t wait, let us hope while Mr Idol keeps us entertained, Newcastle United can make it “hot in the city’ for Spurs.

Anyway, I am moving through the days without even commenting on the game against the Salford FC, well lets be brutally honest, in recent years we have gone there more in expectation of a hammering but a decent day out.

Yesterday I quite fancied us and after the first half, nothing had happened that changed my mind. We came out aggressively, bossed the game and indeed should have been ahead, yes it was a nailed on penalty with a foul on Callum Wilson. While Joelinton did brilliantly well to crash a header against the bar before not doing quite so well to crash a header against the post.

Second half we tired a little and in fairness were hanging on, should Man Utd have had a penalty? I actually think so, as Longstaff made a lazy tackle, but such was the theatrics of the Manchester United player I think he denied himself.

Who played well yesterday? Well first half they all did, I thought Murphy (him again) was excellent but in more of a tracking back mode, second half I thought he was poor, but so were others. Bruno strolled the game while his Brazilian red counterparts huffed and puffed coming the other way, Sven Botman is quite simply immense and he really does a ‘thou shalt not pass’ attitude, it is bringing the best out of Fab Schar who was again brilliant yesterday, despite taking more knocks to the head than a boxer. Depending on how Eddie plays it, Dan Burn may be the odd one out at times, but he was also good yesterday, if treading a very thin line at times. Joelinton was immense also, however he did take one very sly elbow into the face that both the ref and VAR chose to ignore, I think it was the huffy Antony who did this. If you look again, he sees Joelinton and lifts his elbow as he challenges him….sly and naughty, which sums up the whole Man Utd team.

Ronaldo has without doubt been one of the greats, in years gone by he tore the PL apart on many occasions, before moving to Spain. Now however, I think he is over hyped, gone are the trickery and pace, replaced by an expectation of it happening without him doing anything, he gets subbed and walks off in a sulk. Lets be honest, Manchester United improved massively once he had gone, although it could also be the Newcastle United fatigue factor also. Was Ronaldo unlucky with the one he tried to pinch, well in Fergie days a ref might have given that, but the fear factor has long gone from that club as a whole, decrepit stadium matched by an impotent fan base and bang average team….lovely.

So this week we have the Scouse mackems visiting SJP and of course there is always the added extra of short armed comedian Jordan Pickford. Now lets be honest, he is a fine GK but prone to an odd error or two, Everton are another team who like to play out from the back so hopefully there will be rich pickings to be had. Of course it is a potential banana skin also, but for once I only see one winner….get at them early doors. It would set us up nicely for the weekend if we can grab another three points.

So what else is happening?

Well Pep and Klopp went head to head yesterday and of course there was drama and excitement and needle and it’s good to see, there is too much niceness in football these days and it needs to stop.

VAR of course played its part in many games over the weekend so ref watch should be good value to catch up with today.

Meanwhile, our neighbours came from behind to beat the might of Wigan on Saturday, but as usual their RTG website is more focused on us and our deplorable fanbase, 9/11 is the latest thing we are being blamed for, you could not make it up! I think about 97% of our fans approve of our takeover, if you believe the Mackems, less than 1% would approve if they had bought them instead of us….really? So you would have crowds of about 300 had Amanda and co bought you, yesterday they bleated on about how exceptional the six in a row was because it happened on a level playing field, they needed reminding that Newcastle went unbeaten on Wearyside for 28 years on this so called level playing field…….. gonna rename them the spin doctors.

Some of them it seems now want to draw us in the FA Cup so they can bring their anti Saudi slogans daubed on bedsheets, please ‘gods of football’ make this happen, because I so want to give them the hammering they fully deserve…once and for all.

A little further up the coast and hats off to Blyth Spartans who so nearly righted a wrong from 44 years ago as they held high flying Wrexham to a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup. Older folk like me will remember the travesty in 1978 at the Racecourse Ground, before the replay at an over sold and packed out SJP, the records will tell you 44,000 attended but everyone knows the crowd was in excess of 55,000 with many locked out, only for the night to be ruined by a certain Dixie McNeil ( he had history against us as well that season), the travesty at the Racecourse ground however, won’t ever be forgotten, as Wrexham equalised in the last minute from the corner that never was…….ah halcyon days.

Ok everyone, hope we all enjoy our week and just how good would it be to get four or six points out of next two games!

