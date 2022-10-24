Opinion

The Jocks and The Geordies – Newcastle United revving up and you can even hear it in Glasgow and Carlisle

I was off to Glasgow on Saturday morning with my dog Little Edd, visiting my youngest daughter who is at University.

For a change, I decided to go up the West coast, but as luck would have it there was a derailment on the Newcastle to Carlisle line.

I had to get off at Wetheral and after a half hour wait a bus picked the passengers up and we eventually got dropped off at Carlisle.

I had missed my connection and so with a couple of hours to spare, headed to the nearest boozer outside of the station (The Griffin) for some refreshment.

The pub was chocka and the Forest v Liverpool game was on all of the TVs dotted around the bar.

When Forest took the lead I was surprised that almost the whole bar exploded with euphoria, then seemed to take great pleasure in laughing at Jurgen Klopp, standing forlornly in his technical area.

Some of them had found out that I was a Geordie and were asking what I thought about Eddie Howe and how the Toon were doing. I could tell that these lads were genuinely of the belief that Newcastle United were back in the mix at the business end of the Premier League table.

The pub emptied considerably when the match finished and I caught the 14.57 to Glasgow, examining Flashscores along the way.

Hearts and Celtic had played out a seven goal thriller at Tynecastle as VAR had been finally introduced in Scotland.

Everton and Man City had got off to good starts in their respective games and dropping into the Championship, I noticed that the mackems had raced into a two goal lead at home against Vincent Kompany’s high flying Burnley.

Getting off at Glasgow Central I hiked to the daughter’s workplace to get her keys, so I could go back to her flat as she was working late on Saturday, then peeling of Sauchiehall Street I popped into the State bar for another pint.

Jeff Stelling was on Soccer Saturday and as it was well into the second half, the scores were rolling in thick and fast.

With us not playing until Sunday I was cheered when Jeff enthusiastically informed viewers that Burnley had come from two goals down to lead Sunderland 4-2.

After the games I headed to Sainsbury’s to get me and the bairn a bottle of wine for when she finished, then back to the flat to get showered and warm up.

On Sunday the daughter and I went to the local, the Woodside in the West End, for our Sunday dinner and the Southampton v Arsenal game was on.

We then went for a little wander on the Great Western Road and nipped into Wintergills for the beginning of our match against Spurs.

We were sitting next to a group of canny old blokes who were making a fuss of Little Edd and it hadn’t gone unnoticed in the bar that Newcastle United were getting off to a bit of a flyer.

When our first goal came there were a few cheers spread about the bar, but a few minutes later when Miguel Almiron dispossessed a Spurs player before dribbling into the box and slotting under Lloris, the place was literally swaying.

I was out of my seat and the old fellas were shaking my hand in congratulation.

Half-time and we’d finished our drinks, then said our goodbyes to our new friends.

The daughter wanted to go to the Scallion over the road for some fancy cocktails and I thought that I would be kissing farewell to the rest of the match.

On entering this trendy place I was struck by a big screen with half-time analysis from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There was no sound on as the match resumed but Newcastle were straight on the attack in the pouring rain and a third goal looked inevitable.

Spurs then pulled a goal back through Harry Kane, but Newcastle never really looked like folding, playing the game out for a deserved three points.

We are now sitting in fourth place in the EPL and everything is moving swiftly and ahead of schedule. There is nothing to stop us putting even more points on the board before the break for the World Cup, then after a couple of Christmas fixtures we will be into January and another transfer window.

Newcastle United will undoubtedly be strengthened again and a top six finish and European qualification could well be on the horizon.

This is as good as it has been since the King Kev and Sir Bobby Robson eras, but we are going to get even bigger and better than that.

The daughter is travelling home with me today and she has changed our rail tickets due to continued disruption and we are now coming down the East Coast.

I’m absolutely buzzing this morning and cannot wait to catch up with my mates… Pedro, Ella’s and Wilson on Tuesday in Tynemouth Club.

The bairn is currently on her computer trying to superimpose my head onto Newcastle United’s celebratory photograph, and I couldn’t be happier with mine / our team.

The ‘Geordie Juggernaut’ has now well and truly been revved up and you can even hear it in Carlisle and Glasgow.

HTL

