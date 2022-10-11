Opinion

The Gloaters seaside triathlon

At the turn of last year, I was asked by some of my mates if I could use my contacts to set up a group of old boys (Fairs Club style) of Newcastle United fans who attended the 1987 Sunderland v Gillingham play-off at Roker Park, which resulted in the mackems relegated to the Third Division.

It was then decided amongst a small committee that we would be called The Gloaters, because that is the name Northumbria Police gave us, as they led us to our own exclusive enclosure on that glorious May afternoon.

As I have mentioned before, Starship were top of the charts with ‘Nothing’s gonna stop us’, and lads from all over Tyneside descended on Roker to swell the gate and hopefully take the proverbial back in 1987.

We weren’t to be disappointed or denied (thanks mainly to Tony Cascarino – pictured above) and the day has since went down in terrace folklore…..well for us anyhow.

Recently we have been looking towards turning the Gloaters into a more benevolent institution, so this last weekend has seen us partake in our first real charitable event.

Six of our fittest lads took part in a coastal triathlon over three days.

We had been collecting sponsorship money for the events that began on Saturday.

First up was the swimming that took place at Tynemouth indoor swimming pool.

Butch, Jimbo, Big Andy, Basher, Ashington Mick and Ellas with a combined age of roughly 350 years ,swam an amazing 180 lengths between them.

On Sunday, the mountain bikes were out and the lads pedalled from North Shields to Seaton Sluice and back.

Yesterday, the triathlon was completed, when the lads each completed a walk from Tynemouth outdoor pool, along the beach to Cullercoats and back to the Stuffed Dog.

They raised over £500 that will be spread across local charities in our community and I would like to go on record as saying that they have put the rest of us to shame.

The ‘Super Six’ quite rightly had all of their drinks paid for yesterday, the cràic was great as usual, and it has proved another little worthwhile venture.

HTL

