News

Sven Botman named in provisional World Cup squad for Qatar finals

Sven Botman has been named in the Holland provisional World Cup squad for the Qatar finals.

Today (Friday 21 October) was the deadline for the provisional squads to be forwarded to FIFA, although it is up to each national FA whether they make their provisional World Cup squad public.

FIFA is allowing each country to name up to 55 players in their provisional squad, although Holland have named only 39.

The full provisional Holland squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Jasper Cillessen, Mark Flekken, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Mitchel Bakker, Daley Blind, Sven Botman, Brian Brobbey, Virgil Van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Devyne Rensch, Pascal Struijk, Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Noa Lang, Marten de Roon, Xavi Simons, Kenneth Taylor, Guus Til, Jurrien Timber

Forward: Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn, Arnaut Danjuma, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

The FIFA directive was that the provisional squad must include a minimum of 35 names, with at least four of them being goalkeepers. As many as 55 players can be listed, as well as 70 officials and support staff who will travel.

As for the final 26 man squads, 6pm on Monday 14 November is the deadline for them to be named, six days before the World Cup kicks off with Qatar v Ecuador. All of the players in the final squads, have to be selected from the provisional squad.

Countries don’t have to wait for that deadline and can announce their final 26 man squad when they choose, with England having already said they will name theirs on Thursday 10 November 10, which is before the final weekend of Premier League matches.

